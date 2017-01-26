County, township slate 2017 road repairs

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Allegan County Road Commission announced plans Jan. 18 for 2017 maintenance projects on primary roads.

Major projects in Area 1 — which includes Saugatuck, Laketown, Ganges and Manlius townships — with cost estimates, include:

$23,000 to crack seal Old Allegan Road from Maple to 60th streets in Saugatuck Township.

$60,000 to chip seal and fog coat Old Allegan from 60th to 58th streets in Manlius Township and 60th from Old Allegan to 136th Avenue.

$425,000 to mill and resurface 60th (on the Saugatuck/Manlius boundary) from 141st to 146th avenues (in Fillmore/Laketown townships), with an upgrade to all-sea- son road status. This project includes a $15,000 match from ACRC funds and closes a gap in the county’s all-season road grid.

Most of the estimated $523,000 total for Area 1 projects will draw on the county’s primary road millage. The one-mill levy, last renewed by county voters in 2012, is allocated equally between six four-township areas. About 30 percent of the tax collected is distributed to cities and villages for local road maintenance and along boundary streets such as Maple and North streets between Saugatuck city and township.

Expenses and revenues for each county area are carried through from year to year and may allow for larger projects to be bid, resulting in lower estimated costs through efficiencies of scale, said Saugatuck Township manager Aaron Sheridan.

If townships agree to pave existing gravel shoulders on primary projects, they are responsible for the initial cost of two inches of asphalt multiplied by the shoulder’s width at the annual contracted unit price of asphalt.

This year the county is committing additional funds for more roadside mowing of its primary road grid, said Sheridan. This means Saugatuck Township should receive two reimbursements (up from one) equivalent to the county’s low bid for services. This should help subsidize townships’ contracted services for roadside mowing of all their local and primary roadsides “in house.”

Drawing on its own road millage (two separate one-mill, five-year levies), Saugatuck Township plans in 2017 to:

Resurface 126th Avenue from 60th Street to 63rd Street with paved shoulders for 1.4 miles, for an estimated $210,000.

Resurface 135th Avenue from Sharon to Sandra lanes, plus resurface Sandra, Sharon and Sterling lanes for a total of 0.4 mile, for $64,000.

Resurface 128th Avenue and cul-de-sac with paved shoulders from 63rd Street east to the dead end for 0.4 mile, for $65,000.

Local and primary roadside mowing (includes two county reimbursement of $2,000), for $4,000.

Dust control 2.88 miles of gravel roads with two treatments of 38-percent calcium chloride, for $2,750.

