Cow Hill Chili Cook-Off brings the heat in rain

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off saw 15 restaurants compete and an estimated 1,000-plus diners “bring the heat” Sunday under a tent in the Wicks Park rain.

The fun, which included beverages and live music by the band Rock Shop, raised an estimated $7,000 for local Cow Hill-supported causes, event chair Ken Trester said.

A distinguished judges’ panel, identifiable by their fake noses, mustaches and glasses, chose these winners:

Traditional category: first place, River Market; second, Saugatuck Brewing Co.; and third, Lucy’s.

Unique Category: first place, The Mermaid; second, The Butler; third, The BARge. The People’s Choice Award went to Lucy’s.

Cow Hill, which bills itself as “The little club with a big heart,” is a 501c3 nonprofit formed here in 1976 and now has more than 140 members. For more information, visit cowhill.us.