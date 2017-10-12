Home Around Town Cow Hill Chili Cook-Off draws record crowds
Gorgeous fall weather and fixings from local restaurants drew record crowds to the annual Chili Cook-Off Sunday in Saugatuck’s Wicks Park.

A judges panel selected the best chilies from 40 prepared by the 20 participating eateries, said event organizer Ken Trester.

First place in both the Traditional and Unique categories went to The Butler. Saugatuck Brewing Co. won second place in the Unique category, while Grow took second in Traditional. Third place in both categories went to Big E’s Sports Grill of Holland.

The coveted Peoples’ Choice Award, voted on by the hundreds of people attending the event, went to the Black Walnut restaurant.

Organized by Cow Hill Yacht Club to support the 501ce nonprofit group’s charitable work, the Cook Off also featured the music of Rock Shop and ample liquid refreshments to go along with food.

Cow Hill helps fill needs of local residents who have fallen on difficult times. For more information, visit www.cowhill.us.

 

