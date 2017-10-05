Home Around Town Cow Hill Yacht Club dishes up Chili Cook-Off Sunday
Cow Hill Yacht Club dishes up Chili Cook-Off Sunday
Cow Hill Yacht Club dishes up Chili Cook-Off Sunday

Fall, steaming bowls of chili and fun? Time for Cow Hill Yacht Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off Sunday, Oct. 8, under a tent in Wicks Park, downtown Saugatuck, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The competition offers hungry attendees a choice of traditional and unique chilis, plus beer and wine — all while having fun with friends.

“Last year more than 1,000 people took part and Cow Hill raised several thousand dollars for our charitable work,” said club vice commodore Ken Trester of the cook-off.

“That goes a long way toward continuing our work of helping kids, older people and families in the community who have fallen on hard times.”

Restaurants interested in participating can still enter by contacting cook-off chairman Ken Trester at cowhill777@yahoo.com.

Cow Hill, which bills itself as “The little club with a big heart,” is a 501c3 nonprofit formed here in 1976 and now has more than 140 members. For more information, visit cowhill.us.

 

 

