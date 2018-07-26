Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ever wonder about the log cabin — it’s actually made of old railroad ties — in front of Crane’s Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery?

The small, two-story structure at 6054 124th Ave. (M-89) west of Fennville is 104 years old and first sat in Dunningsville, now a ghost town south of Hamilton on M-40.

“The 15×17-foot cabin was built by two bachelor brothers,” says pantry owner Becky Crane, whose mother Lue found it at its second home, in Fillmore Township, in 1993.

“Ed Zuverink, an eccentric collector, was liquidating his historic archives and he would burn the cabin to the ground before he would let the township have it,” she continued.

“My father, Bob, bought it for Mom for $1 on her birthday and had Laraway Home Movers tow it here to Fennville.”

The cabin has never had indoor plumbing but at some time in the past it was equipped with electricity, Becky Crane said. It currently has no power.

“In addition to the downstairs a set of stairs leads to the sleeping loft. The cabin also features three windows downstairs and one upstairs, a mark of luxury and prosperity in that day and age.

“The cabin,” she went on, “has two doors, which is unusual as cabins were built by hand and builders had little time or inclination for constructing ‘extras’ such as more than one door.”

“Lue always wanted her own log cabin. Today it is set up like the first occupants just walked out the door and is open for viewing most days when it’s not raining.”

The pie pantry restaurant and winery also host historical treats dating back to when the Crane family first acquiring the surrounding orchards in 1916.

Taste and see for yourself. Enjoy!