Home Around Town Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history
Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history

0
7-26 Cranes cabin west light 6x-cr
now viewing

Crane’s cabin is heirloom of history

ladyjustice
now playing

Retired judge asks state to probe city's legals

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Northshore action seeks to clarify Corps lines

7-26 Harrier Kirk 1x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck praises, raises city manager

7-26 Laura scholars 5x-cr
now playing

Mill Pond scholarships go to Saugatuck, Fennville grads

saugsign
now playing

New city committee will look at employee pay

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Let's back off the ugliness

7-26 Dakota 4x-cr
now playing

'Urban Cowboy' hosts studio opening Friday

rock-the-walk
now playing

DES Rock the Walk funder seeks sponsors

7-26 Cranes cabin inside 2 5x-crBy Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ever wonder about the log cabin — it’s actually made of old railroad ties — in front of Crane’s Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery?

The small, two-story structure at 6054 124th Ave. (M-89) west of Fennville is 104 years old and first sat in Dunningsville, now a ghost town south of Hamilton on M-40.

“The 15×17-foot cabin was built by two bachelor brothers,” says pantry owner Becky Crane, whose mother Lue found it at its second home, in Fillmore Township, in 1993.

“Ed Zuverink, an eccentric collector, was liquidating his historic archives and he would burn the cabin to the ground before he would let the township have it,” she continued.

“My father, Bob, bought it for Mom for $1 on her birthday and had Laraway Home Movers tow it here to Fennville.”

The cabin has never had indoor plumbing but at some time in the past it was equipped with electricity, Becky Crane said. It currently has no power.

“In addition to the downstairs a set of stairs leads to the sleeping loft. The cabin also features three windows downstairs and one upstairs, a mark of luxury and prosperity in that day and age.

“The cabin,” she went on, “has two doors, which is unusual as cabins were built by hand and builders had little time or inclination for constructing ‘extras’ such as more than one door.”

“Lue always wanted her own log cabin. Today it is set up like the first occupants just walked out the door and is open for viewing most days when it’s not raining.”

The pie pantry restaurant and winery also host historical treats dating back to when the Crane family first acquiring the surrounding orchards in 1916.

Taste and see for yourself. Enjoy!

Related Posts
ladyjustice

Retired judge asks state to probe city’s legals

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Northshore action seeks to clarify Corps lines

Publisher 0
7-26 Harrier Kirk 1x-cr

Saugatuck praises, raises city manager

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video