Crane’s opens Saugatuck wine/cider tasting room

A familiar name — Crane’s in Fennville — has a new wine and cider tasting room at 435 Water St., Saugatuck, directly across from Wicks Park.

Managed by fifth-generation family member Rob Hagger and recent Lake Michigan College Wine and Viticulture Program graduate Tyus Grigg, Crane’s Wine and Cider offers more than drinks.

Hagger and Grigg pair local artisan wine and hard cider with local favorites such as Evergreen Creamery cheese and Farmhouse Deli dips for a unique taste experience.

This new location also features a variety of preserves, apple butter, honey, hot fudge and frozen pies, all made at Crane’s Fennville facility.

Now in its 46th year, Crane’s Pie Pantry and Restaurant, adjacent to family orchards, has long been a go-to place for farm-fresh desserts, homemade bread and soup, fresh-pressed cider, and more, all inside the farm’s 150-year-old barn.

More recently, Crane’s began producing artisan, small-batch hard cider and wine. Success was immediate and expansion was a necessity, hence the new downtown Saugatuck tasting room.

The rustic, industrial-themed shop offers water views, top Michigan red and white wines plus award-winning hard ciders!

Crane’s cherry hard cider won World’s Best Flavoured Hard Cider at last year’s World Cider Awards in London and its barrel-aged apple hard cider, affectionately named “The Nepotist,” won Best Specialty Cider in the U.S.