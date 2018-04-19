Crappy weather seems to follow me everywhere

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

So this is global warming?

I can’t remember Old Man Winter ever hanging on so long. What we experienced in Michigan and down south last week was outright cruelty.

Granted ice storms in April aren’t unusual here, but this latest version was a blinger. Roads were impassable, not for a few hours but for days. Power outages, normal occurrences again for a few hours, affected many of us for days. When it wasn’t sleeting it was snowing. When it wasn’t snowing it was hailing.

Down South, when people are normally swimming, barbecuing and sunbathing at this time of year, they were bundled in winter jackets, with the heat on high in their homes. Yesterday when driving to work in Alabama, my temp gauge didn’t get higher than 34. This is after a rain and windstorm that toppled trees and flooded roads.

Someone obviously forgot to tell the weatherman we are a month into spring.

I moved from Michigan to Alabama/Georgia because I could no longer deal with the cold. For family and business reasons I split time, however, which means I’m in Michigan nearly half the month. That means escaping the cold, ice and snow entirely is impossible.

Last week’s ice storm made me recall the last whole winter I spent up north. The ice built up on my roof, causing nearly $50,000 in damage to my house. That was the backbreaker. But then too, winter was never my cup of tea.

I tried snow skiing until one day I couldn’t stop and ran into the lodge. I thought I was safe with 4-wheel drive until one day I hit a patch of black ice and sideswiped a tree. I do like to fish in summer, so I tried ice fishing — until my hands froze to my pole. I can’t stand winter; sorry.

So I ventured South. During my first year in Alabama we were swimming in my pool on March 28. We had an extended stretch of 80-degree temps (which hasn’t happened since then) and swimming seemed a good idea. Maybe it was too many beers. Many it was an attack of machoism. I jumped in — and now wait until May to swim.

This year has been like no other, even down here. I yearn for a tropical island. I moved here to escape the cold, only to have Old Man Winter follow me. Last month, trying to escape, my wife and I took a weekend trip to Central Florida, only to experience what we had left — temps in the 30s.

My son jokingly tells me my destiny is to become a citizen of Greenland, where temperatures are more minus than they are positive. He thinks wherever I go, I bring cold, ice and snow; therefore, I should park myself where it never gets warm.

He would say, “Suck it up, dad. You never will be happy with the weatherman, so meet your weather-challenged body and soul head-on. Live where warmth is not an option.”

Did I mention my son is a smart-aleck teenager? Didn’t I just write that I yearned to find a tropical island as my destination? Maybe my quest for warmth will succeed some day.