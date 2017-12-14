Crash course in winter driving

The season’s first snow Saturday morning kept Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders extra busy. Members responded at 6:35 a.m. to a Dodge minivan rolling over on I-196, eight minutes later to a Dodge 1500 rolling over on an I-196 exit overpass and 7:18 a.m. to a pickup truck sliding off southbound I-196 near the Old Allegan Road overpass. Rescuers had to be split into three crews to deal with the near-simultaneous occurrences. At 4:56 that afternoon, the STFD responded to the slide-off shown here on Blue Star Highway, south of Wiley Road. In all cases, vehicles suffered damages but drivers only minor injuries. (Photo by STFD Chief Greg Janik)