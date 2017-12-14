Home Around Town Crash course in winter driving
Crash course in winter driving
Crash course in winter driving

Crash course in winter driving

The season’s first snow Saturday morning kept Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders extra busy. Members responded at 6:35 a.m. to a Dodge minivan rolling over on I-196, eight minutes later to a Dodge 1500 rolling over on an I-196 exit overpass and 7:18 a.m. to a pickup truck sliding off southbound I-196 near the Old Allegan Road overpass. Rescuers had to be split into three crews to deal with the near-simultaneous occurrences. At 4:56 that afternoon, the STFD responded to the slide-off shown here on Blue Star Highway, south of Wiley Road. In all cases, vehicles suffered damages but drivers only minor injuries. (Photo by STFD Chief Greg Janik)

