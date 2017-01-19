Crowds debate church’s use of school

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

“Judge not lest ye be judged.” Jesus’s Matthew 7:1 admonishment played out in several ways at a contentious Saugatuck school board meeting Monday.

Third Coast Community Church — an offshoot of Holland’s Ridge Point Community Church — started hosting Sunday services Jan. 8, at Saugatuck Middle/High School.

Many attendees in the school’s packed media center Monday asked superintendent Rolfe Timmerman why he approved a $24,000, one-year rental of public facilities to what they called an anti-gay church without first consulting the school board or members of the community.

Third Coast Pastor Aaron Brown said in 2014 he and his wife Emily felt called to plant a Saugatuck church because people there “have been told lies about God” and they hope to “fix what is broken in the culture of the city and broken culture of the lives of people.”

They expressed a wish to “show the people of Sauga-tuck the real Jesus.”

Pre-meeting Facebook posts noted Ridge Point’s largest benefactor, multi-millionaire Elsa Prince Broekhuizen, has long been a major contributor to anti-gay regulation,

The widow of billionaire auto parts magnate Edgar Prince (1931-1994) is the mother of U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos and Erik Prince, former CEO of the Blackwater private security firm.

Broehuizen is a longtime Family Research Council supporter, Focus on Family board member and in 2008 gave $450,000 to support California’s Proposition 8 to forbid same-sex marriages. She married Ridge Point pastor Ren Broekhuizen, now head of the Edgar and Elsa Prince Foundation, in 2000.

Third Coast’s first service Jan. 8 drew 140 people to the school gymnasium, said its website.

Ridge Point’s mission statement says, in part, “To fearlessly make Jesus known recognizes that it takes courage to share Jesus with a person or a culture that does not yet embrace Him. Sometimes the courage will require a boldness to stand for Jesus and His way of life when it is not popular or easy.

“Sometimes the courage will require us to humbly serve people who are far from God and show them the love of Christ in tangible ways,” it continues. “In other words, we want to make Jesus known with the same intention, courage and humility that He revealed himself during his lifetime.”

Brown Monday apologized for his aforementioned statements about Sauga-tuck’s people and culture being “broken,” calling them arrogant and insensitive to persons oppressed by anti-gay past church doctrines.

“I wrote that before I came here,” Brown said. “I now know that they were inflammatory and ignorant. We are not an anti-gay church.”

Not everyone in the audience was appeased.

“I know there’s a First Amendment (protecting freedom of religion),” said lawyer and district resident Mary Feehtig. “The Constitution also has an establishment clause that prevents public institutions from becoming entangled in religious institutions.

“I suggest you (the board) investigate the constitutionality of any church converting a school into a place of worship.”

“I’ve been to this board before about the church/state relationship,” said Mike Mc- Cluskey. “I know schools can rent to churches if they are treated like any other group.

“But other users have had to have formal approval. Why not this one? Are certain groups allowed preferential treatment? Allowed to place signs in the school advertising themselves?

“There’s a 45-minute video on the Ridge Point website dismissive of a lifestyle widely accepted in this community,” said resident Keith Charak.

“The Browns’ letter ‘Why Saugatuck’ suggests they are here to proselytize, evangelize and convert people to their way of thinking.”

“This is not about doctrine, nor can it be,” said Elizabeth Estes, who said she is gay and Christian. “It’s about a taxpayer institution supporting this or any church in any way.

“Did your board know about this in any way?” she asked Timmerman. “If not, why not? The rental rules on your website are very vague.”

“I object to the rental contract with Third Coast or any church,” said parent Nick Cappelletti. “While it may be legal, it’s a bad idea. I request you cease and desist this contract immediately.”

“Our facility rental process is pretty open-ended,” Timmerman told the audience and board, “and is in the process of being rewritten.

“It is not illegal for schools to rent facilities to church organizations. It happens all the time in west Michigan,” he added, citing neighbor Hamilton and Zeeland public school districts.

“We don’t want to be discriminating or accused of being discriminatory. That could subject us to a lawsuit.

“We host community recreation events, city council meetings, private groups and nonprofit events. Calvary Baptist Schools have rented our baseball field because they don’t have one. These are revenue sources for us and add value in our community.

“There has typically been a dead spot in our facility use Sunday mornings. This was the first time in my eight years as superintendent a church has asked me.

“Does it generate a substantial amount of revenue? Yes. Is it illegal or against board policy? No. Did I expect an email from my son (SHS graduate Thomas, now in college) asking about what’s going on on Facebook? No,” said Timmerman.

“It’s a decision I made. I signed the lease agreement.”

“Did you ask the church not to post pictures of the schools on its website?” asked board member Gordon Stannis. “Did I hear they put up a placard or sign in the building?

“They legally have to be able to tell people where their services are,” said Timmerman.

“I think we need a more in-depth legal conversation,” said board member Laura Zangara.

“The board needs to discuss this more,” agreed president Jeff Myers. “I think Rolfe did what we’ve been asking him to do. It’s a challenge each year to generate enough revenue to run programs.

“This rental does not mean we endorse a particular church’s teachings,” added vice president Jason Myers. “It is an open community.”

“We are not anti-gay,” Third Coast Pastor Brown said. “We do have doctrines that don’t allow same-sex marriages. But all are welcome to our church. We desire to work with and lift all people.”

“There’s a difference between a one-day or one-week rental and a year-long contract,” said Garnett Lewis, a former Northern Michigan University board member.

“One thing we asked our administration was please don’t surprise us,” she said of her NMU years. “I suspect some of our school board members were blindsided on this one.”

“I wonder,” said SHS student Georgia Richardson Smalley, “if money over morals is a good message to send to students.”

“I know a lot of people from this church,” said Michael Hurd. “Like my sister, who is here with me. I’m hearing a lot of fear and reactionary responses from people who don’t really know about the group. I think you should give them a chance before bringing out the pitchforks.”

“I know ‘circle-the-wagons’ when I see it,” said Cappelletti about the board’s response to Timmerman’s statements. “I would expect better judgment from my 18-year-old son than I’ve heard from you, Rolfe.

“Didn’t it occur to you to first ask the board? The community? What you did was not good enough. To compare renting public space for a weekly place of worship to a baseball field is insulting. We don’t need the $24,000,” Cappelletti said.

“All you have to do is make one change,” Feehtig told the board. “Say we don’t allow renting space to any religious organization. There is legal precedent for that.”

“We planted the church here,” said Ridge Point Senior Pastor Kevin Pike, “because many attendees of our Holland location live here.

“We love all people. We have baptized women who are lesbians into our church. We are here to add value to the community.

“Our big thing isn’t meeting in the school. We are going to be somewhere in the community,” said the pastor.

“Citizens have passed bond issues for the schools,” said parent Dave Burdick. “I’m very concerned about the intrusion of religion into public institutions.

“That offensive infiltration will affect the support the district will get from citizens,” he continued. “Your decision to accept $24,000 puts your abilities to pass future bonds at risk.”

“I’m a gay woman who has attended Ridge Point for 12 years,” Jennifer Klein said. “They’ve treated me wonderfully. It hurts me to see such animosity. It’s a very warm and welcoming church.

“Just try to love each other. Give us a chance,” she said.