CVB ‘blindsided’ by report on director choice

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau board is seeking more information after a California newspaper reported members’ choice for new executive director was under investigation for possible financial irregularities.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported May 15 that Sonoma County Tourism Bureau had placed 12-year president/CEO Ken Fischang — the local CVB’s pick to replace 27-year director Felicia Fairchild, who did not renew her contract last December — on administrative leave May 10 while county supervisors reviewed an independent audit that raised concerns about credit card payments for travel expenses in 2016.

On May 11, Fischang, 58, received a letter of intent from the local CVB board to hire him. He signed and returned it that day with his acceptance. On May 12 Fisch- ang, who came to California after three years heading the Kalamazoo County Convention & Visitors Bureau, resigned his Sonoma post.

“We were blindsided,” said CVB chairman Andrew Milauckas of the Press Democrat article.

“Ken told us and officials there have confirmed he was not placed on administrative leave. The audit was one of three annual ones of the bureau conducted routinely by Son-oma County,” he continued.

“Our board interviewed nine highly-qualifed candidates, narrowed them to three finalists and Ken was our unanimous choice,” he said of the bureau’s search process.

“So far, all we have heard from Sonoma are allegations in a newspaper story,” Milauckas said

The local bureau in October 2015 unveiled a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its current 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other CVBs in Michigan have approved. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract close to one year later.

In February the CVB contracted with Michigan Society of Association Execu- tives President Cheryl Ronk for a reported $20,000 to conduct an executive search for its new director.

“Cheryl talked with Ken’s references. All were positive,” said Milauckas. In a May 31 statement, the CVB board added:

“The search committee members and MSAE also reviewed information available online through Google, Facebook and LinkedIn. That information suggested Ken Fischang is a top industry professional recognized across the country for his work and ethics. Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, highly recommends hiring Fischang, based on his knowledge of Fischang’s work in Kalamazoo and Sonoma County.

“On May 15 the CVB board announced Mr. Fischang’s appointment, which was still conditioned on the board’s completion of its due diligence.

“On May 16 we learned of a newspaper article in California that suggested Ken had been placed on administrative leave by his employer. No other specific information was provided in that article. As a result, the CVB board and search committee met and agreed to continue with its due diligence before reaching a decision on Ken’s approval. We are waiting for more information that may be available and important in understanding the accuracy of the newspaper article.

“The board has not yet given final approval to hire Mr. Fischang. We on the board as well as the search committee are committed to hiring the best person possible to fill the position of our executive director. We will continue to update you as we have more information or have made a decision,” the board statement said.

Fischang, whose Sonoma bureau last year had an $8.3-million budget and 26 full-time employees, was the much-smaller Sauga-tuck-Douglas CVB board’s selection.

“Ken bought land in southwest Michigan when he worked in Kalamazoo,” said Milauckas. “He has family here. He tells us he is excited to be returning.

“We hope to make a decision in the near future when we have all the information we feel we need,” the CVB chairman said.

As the Sonoma bureau’s only CEO since the nonprofit organization began contracting with the county for tourism marketing in 2005, the Press Democrat reported, Fischang earned praise in some quarters for steering its growth.

The bureau, which serves a 483,878-population county, has regional offices across the nation, the Press Democrat reported. Most of its funding comes from a 2-percent assessment on rooms at larger lodging establishments, but last year it also collected $3.1 million from transient occupancy taxes.

In Fischang’s 12 years as bureau head, the Sonoma tourism industry “experienced phenomenal growth,” the Press Democrat stated, setting new records for hotel occupancy and average daily room rates.

Total travel-related spending in the county rose to $1.9 billion last year, up 5.7 percent from 2015, and the industry supports more than 20,000 jobs, said the bureau.

Last year, the agency led a $1 million effort by the tourism, wine and vineyard industries to capitalize on the spotlight cast on the Bay Area during the 2016 Super Bowl, the Santa Rosa paper said, becoming an official partner of the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee, the Press Democrat reported.

The bureau was sued by the First Amendment Coalition alleging violations of public record laws when it declined to release a copy of its contract with the host committee, citing contractual obligations. It ultimately released the contract to settle the lawsuit, the newspaper added.

The county’s independent audit found bureau staff meal reimbursements with no breakdown of what was purchased, including whether it was alcohol, payments for non-travel related meals and charges for personal expenses. Fischang was not named in it individually, but the agency has since announced it has taken steps to address such problems.

New interim CEO Tim Zahner told the Press Democrat “there need to be some changes” in the bureau’s upcoming new contract with the county to reflect “fiscal responsibility and transparency.”

Fischang’s departure came three days after the bureau’s executive committee met in a special closed session to discuss the CEO’s job performance, said the paper.

Concerns about Fischang’s leadership were aired publicly in early April, it continued, when an email allegedly sent from his personal account went out to county officials and media members saying he would be leaving his job due to “personal and unprofessional insecurities,” having a “self-centered agenda” and for “traveling and socializing with my peers under the guise of selling Sonoma County.”

Officials said it appeared Fischang’s email had been hacked. Zahner told the Press Democrat he did not know the source of the email or have information “into the investigation of it.”