CVB, director part ways after 4 months

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau board terminated four-month executive director Ken Fischang Friday.

“Ken came from a big bureau (in Sonoma County, Calif., with an $8.3-million annual budget and 26 full-time employees) to our small one (only two staff members),” board chair Andrew Milauckas told The Commercial Record. “He is great in a role as a leader, spokesman and representative who delegates tasks to others.

“We need someone who can also execute tactical, day-to-day things,” Milauckas continued. “After a 90-day review, we decided this just wasn’t a good fit.

“We thank Mr. Fischang for his time and effort in getting to know our community, and we’re ready to focus on our future,” the board chair said.

Fischang, 58, was hired June 21 after 27-year CVB head Felicia Fairchild announced last December she would not seek to renew her contract.

In February the bureau contracted with Michigan Society of Association Executives President Cheryl Ronk for a reported $20,000 to conduct an executive search for its new director.

Fischang served for 12 years as the first President/ CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, the destination marketing organization for the California wine region county.

Before that he was executive director and vice president of tourism and market- ing for three years at the Kalamazoo County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Kalamazoo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Ken bought land in southwest Michigan when he worked in Kalamazoo,” Milauckas said in June. “He has family here. He tells us he is excited to be returning.”

“We love the Saugatuck-Douglas area,” said Fischang then. “I am delighted to come back home to Pure Michigan.”

“I still feel that way,” he told The Commercial Record Monday. “It simply wasn’t a good fit here.

He and his partner “are finishing work on our home in the area,” Fischang continued. “I look forward to doing hospitality consulting and destination marketing for area organizations and nonprofits.

“I wish everyone on the board and staff here success,” he said.

The bureau in October 2015 unveiled a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its current 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other CVBs in Michigan have approved. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract one year later.

“We’ve postponed the surcharge discussion until after we hire our next director,” Milauckas said Monday. “We don’t have a timeline yet on our search process.

“In the meantime, our board and staff will resume picking up at least some of the director’s work as we did for the first six months of 2017,” he said.

“The board feels a sense of urgency to move forward,” member Kristin Armstrong said. “We owe as much to our members. There was no ‘smoking gun’ with Ken; it was simply a misalignment.”

The bureau’s listing for a new head last spring called it, “a unique opportunity that requires a unique person. If you love art, culture and authentic destinations, plus you have the desire to be the destination marketing leader of a Lake Michigan community that is known for its class, creativity and diversity, then this position is for you …

“The board and community are embracing the opportunity for an increase in the assessment,” it continued. “The goals of an aggressive marketing and promotion campaign that increases visitors by 15 percent, new and expanded markets are targeted, customer experiences are improved and internal operations are efficient will set this bureau and destination apart from others.

“The professional, enterprising individual selected will have knowledge and experience in marketing plan design and implementation, stay current on industry trends, create alignment and foster collaboration to bring multiple organizations and businesses together.

“Understanding hospitality, travel and destination marketing is required. This executive will work with a group of dedicated members and a community that is ready to build collaborations, maximize the strong volunteer leadership base, and creates innovative member and community engagement projects.

“Bachelor’s degree required; master’ degree or higher preferred. Living in the assessment district required. Professional travel is required to represent the association. Position requires knowledge and utilization of the newest marketing technologies and cost-effective means for collaboration,” the description said.

“By the year 2025,” says the board’s Preferred Future statement shared in April, “the Saugatuck-Douglas CVB is aggressively applying strategic marketing plans and promoting the quality of life that is authentic and unique in these two cities.

“Social media, technology, advertising, partnering with the state’s Pure Michigan campaign and a variety of other tactics are introducing guests to this cultured destination, which has a love affair with the arts, through year-round marketing incentives. The bureau borrows the brilliance or ideas from other bureaus and other sectors to be recognized for their effective marketing program.

“Part of the program is a new image campaign that is regional in nature. It reminds visitors that they are ‘close to home, but a million miles away.’ This promotes more extended-weekend visitors.

“The image campaign also describes the authentic culture as compared to fabricated ones. They promote the art culture and historical background and the influence it continues to bring to the cities.

“‘When you are here you feel like you are somewhere else,’” it says.