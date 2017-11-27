CVB hires Albrecht as new executive director

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Josh Albrecht as its new executive director.

Albrecht, most recently marketing and public affairs director for the Rockford (Ill.) Area CVB, becomes the local bureau’s third leader in the last three months.

He will work three days a week this winter in Saugatuck-Douglas and two days from his family’s home in Rockford, remaining available to local concerns via phone email.

Albrecht’s wife Kelly, a school counselor, and their sons Owen, 12, August, 8, and Dashiell, plan to join him in Saugatuck-Douglas at the end of the 2018 school year.

The new CVB director said his family fell in love with the community when they visited earlier this year, are eager to settle and start building memories in their new home.

A tumultuous year for the bureau began last December when 27-year director Felicia Fairchild announced she would not seek to renew her contract.

In February the bureau contracted with Michigan Society of Association Executives President Cheryl Ronk for a reported $20,000 to conduct an executive search for its new director.

The CVB hired 12-year Sonoma County (Calif.) Tourism President/CEO June 21 with high expectations, but after a 90-day review terminated his contract.

“Ken came from a big bureau with an $8.3-million annual budget and 26 full-time employees to our small one (only two staff members),” local CVB board chair Andrew Milauckas told The Commercial Record. “He is great in a role as a leader, spokesman and representative who delegates tasks to others.

“We need someone who can also execute tactical, day-to-day things,” Milauckas said. “Here, he just wasn’t a good fit.”

Albrecht’s Rockford duties included an award-winning redesign of the RACVB website (gorockford.com), producing a new print visitors guide and public relations with local and regional media and partners (with an emphasis on earned media).

He has extensive experience in social media marketing and developing comprehensive leisure marketing campaigns including online, print, radio and video components.

While in Rockford, Albrecht has served as the board president of the River District Association, board member of the Discovery Center Children’s Museum and Storefront Committee Chair of Rockford Community Partners.

Prior to his work in Rockford, he worked for Dixon Main Street in Dixon, Ill., with emphasis on business development, historic preservation, fundraising and tourism.

In August 2012, Albrecht was instrumental in Dixon Main Street bringing the Gentlemen of the Road Festival featuring Mumford & Sons to Dixon for two days that brought more than 20,000 people to downtown. From 2013 to 2015 he did freelance work for Jam Productions and Madison House Presents as part of the GOTR Festival. Responsibilities included being a part of the site selection team, community relations and volunteer management.

Albrecht began his career as the Weeklies Director for NI Publishing (now Shaw Media) in DeKalb, Ill. During his nearly 10 years in the newspaper industry, he did everything from writing, design, photography, circulation and advertising.