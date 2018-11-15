CVB hosts Swoboda’s ‘Pictures for Vets’

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with and exhibiting photography by Ted Swoboda in its Welcome Center, 95 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, through Dec. 3.

Swoboda, a longtime Saugatuck resident whose photos often are featured in The Commercial Record, is founder of the 501c3 nonprofit Pictures for Vets, which works to decorate and beautify spaces where U.S. veterans live and work.

The CVB exhibit, which was up for Veterans Day, offers 15 of Swoboda’s originals. All are for sale, with proceeds going to Pictures for Vets.

“We encourage everyone to visit the welcome center during November,” said CVB executive director Josh Albrecht, “to see these wonderful landscape photographs or our beautiful Art Coast of Michigan.”

The Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.