CVB offers Fischang executive director job

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau board voted Tuesday to offer Ken Fischang a contract to become new executive director.

The move follows members examining Fischang’s departure from his 12-year post as Sonoma County Tourism Bureau president/ CEO.

Fischang, 58, signed and returned the local board’s letter of intent May 11 and resigned his California job the next day. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported May 15 the Sonoma bureau had placed him on administrative leave May 10 while county supervisors reviewed an independent audit that raised concerns about credit card payments for travel expenses in 2016.

The local CVB board, which has been seeking a new head since 27-year head Felicia Fairchild resigned in September, sought more information about allegations afterwards before voting to formalize their offer.

“Ken told us and officials there have confirmed he was not placed on administrative leave,” CVB board chair Andrew Milauckas told The Commercial Record. “The audit was one of three annual conducted routinely of the bureau by Sonoma County.

“Our board interviewed nine candidates, narrowed them to three finalists and Ken was our unanimous choice,” he said of the bureau’s search process.

“After review, he still is,” Milauckas said.

The local bureau in October 2015 unveiled a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its current 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other CVBs in Michigan have approved. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract close to one year later.

In February the CVB contracted with Michigan Society of Association Executives President Cheryl Ronk for a reported $20,000 to conduct an executive search for its new director.

Fischang, whose Sonoma bureau last year had an $8.3-million budget and 26 full-time employees, was the much-smaller Saugatuck-Douglas CVB board’s selection.

“Ken bought land in southwest Michigan when he worked in Kalamazoo,” said Milauckas. “He has family here. He tells us he is excited to be returning.

“The terms we have offered are in line and competitive with industry standards for communities of our size,” he continued, declining at this point to disclose them. “We still need to negotiate final terms.”

As the Sonoma bureau’s only CEO since the nonprofit organization began contracting with the county for tourism marketing in 2005, the Press Democrat reported, Fischang earned praise in some quarters for steering its growth.

The bureau, which serves a 483,878-population county, has regional offices across the nation, the Press Democrat reported. Most of its funding comes from a 2-percent assessment on rooms at larger lodging establishments, but last year it also collected $3.1 million from transient occupancy taxes.

In Fischang’s 12 years as bureau head, the Sonoma tourism industry “experienced phenomenal growth,” the Press Democrat stated, setting new records for hotel occupancy and average daily room rates.

Total travel-related spending in the county rose to $1.9 billion last year, up 5.7 percent from 2015, and the industry supports more than 20,000 jobs, said the bureau.