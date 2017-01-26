Home Around Town CVB reshuffles, taps Preston to consult
CVB reshuffles, taps Preston to consult
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed at a membership meeting Jan. 18 to hire former Flint and Ann Arbor CVB president Jerry Preston as a consultant to help it search for new leadership after 27-year executive director Felicia Fairchild resigned last month.

Preston will also assist the agency updating bylaws, preparing a budget and marketing plan for the year and increasing the 2-percent room assessment on lodging to 5 percent.

“The meeting was well attended, said Andrew Milauckas, chosen new board chair to replace Kathy Wilson, who will remain a trustee. “There was wide support for the increase among attendees. We could see it happen as soon as this May.

“We will also be working with Pure Michigan (the state economic development corporation travel and tourism marketing venture) more than we did under past leadership.

“It was a very construction session. Our bureau is coming together,” Milauckas aid.

Preston, who still lives in Flint, served as CVB head there from 1996 until 2011.

Since then he has been a consultant for CVBs in Alpena, Mt. Pleasant and Galena, Ill.; and now is Birch Run Area CVB president.

Before Flint, Preston headed bureaus in Ann Arbor (1992-95) and Quincy, Ill. (1985-92). He is certified with the American Society of Association Executives and the International Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

Fairchild advised the CVB board via letter at its Dec. 7 meeting she “would not be renewing any full-time consulting agreement” with the bureau. Her most-recent five-year contract, which paid her $79,000 per annum, was set to expire Jan. 1.

Also on the agenda Dec. 7 were the bureau’s 2017 budget and marketing plan, plus financial transparency questions its year-old advisory council wanted answered. Fairchild did not attend the meeting.

The bureau in October 2015 unveiled a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing the CVB’s current 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 more in advertising funds.

“It’s a great-looking plan,” said Milauckas. “To gain approval, the advisory council felt more transparency would build trust with the membership.

“Now we’ll be moving forward with that,” he said.

“The board,” Pure Michigan vice president Dave Lorenz told The Commercial Record, “has reached out to us to participate. We are glad to.

“I see this as a real opportunity for the Saugatuck-Douglas CVB to connect better with state resources and explore new media opportunities.

“Jerry (Preston) is a person of tremendous skill and experience. He will do a great job for you,” Lorenz said.

 

