CVB seeks head to embrace new vision

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking to replace resigned 27-year executive director Felicia Fairchild with a “unique person” able to implement a new Preferred Future fashioned by the bureau’s board.

Fairchild stepped down Dec. 7 amid some trustees’ concerns that more executive transparency was needed to win members’ approval for an increase in the bureau’s 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as most CVBs statewide have OK’d.

As of October 2015 the increase assessed local lodging establishments was expected to generate $429,000 more in advertising funds.

The bureau in February hired Michigan Society of Associate Executives president Cheryl Ronk to conduct a search for a new full-time leader, salary negotiable, starting as soon as possible.

Interested candidates are asked to send a cover letter, salary expectations and résumé by April 14 to MSAE/ Cheryl Ronk, Attention: S/DCVB Search Committee, 1350 Haslett Road, East Lansing, MI 48823, Fax (517) 332-6724. They can email New CEO_SDCVB@yahoo.com.

With assistance from part-time interim consultant Jerry Preston, the board in March engaged more than 10 local business, arts, hospitality and government leaders about the ideal state for tourism.

“The Preferred Future provides a vision of what the bureau expects of our new executive director,” board chair and Lakeshore Resort owner Andrew Milauckas said.

“We are in the throes of the search project and it is important to outline expectations of where we need leadership,” he continued.

“This is an exciting time for the bureau,” said Ronk, “and they welcome a leader with destination marketing experience to review the posting and job description at http://bit.ly/sdcvbjob-PF.”

“This is a unique opportunity,” the description says, “that requires a unique person. If you love art, culture and authentic destinations, plus you have the desire to be the destination marketing leader of a Lake Michigan community that is known for its class, creativity and diversity, then this position is for you …

“The board and community are embracing the opportunity for an increase in the assessment,” it continues. “The goals of an aggressive marketing and promotion campaign that increases visitors by 15 percent, new and expanded markets are targeted, customer experiences are improved and internal operations are efficient will set this bureau and destination apart from others.

“The professional, enterprising individual selected will have knowledge and experience in marketing plan design and implementation, stay current on industry trends, create alignment and foster collaboration to bring multiple organizations and businesses together.

“Understanding hospitality, travel and destination marketing is required. This executive will work with a group of dedicated members and a community that is ready to build collaborations, maximize the strong volunteer leadership base, and creats innovative member and community engagement projects.

“Bachelor’s degree required; master’ degree or higher preferred. Living in the assessment district required. Professional travel is required to represent the association. Position requires knowledge and utilization of the newest marketing technologies and cost-effective means for collaboration,” the description says.

“By the year 2025,” says the board’s Preferred Future statement, “the Saugatuck-Douglas CVB is aggressively applying strategic marketing plans and promoting the quality of life that is authentic and unique in these two cities.

“Social media, technology, advertising, partnering with the state’s Pure Michigan campaign and a variety of other tactics are introducing guests to this cultured destination, which has a love affair with the arts, through year-round marketing incentives. The bureau borrows the brilliance or ideas from other bureaus and other sectors to be recognized for their effective marketing program.

“Part of the program is a new image campaign that is regional in nature. It reminds visitors that they are ‘close to home, but a million miles away.’ This promotes more extended-weekend visitors.

“The image campaign also describes the authentic culture as compared to fabricated ones. They promote the art culture and historical background and he influence it continues to bring to the cities.

“‘When you are here you feel like you are somewhere else,’” it says.