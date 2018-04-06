CVB settles with ex-head Fairchild for $50K

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has settled with its former executive director for $50,000.

The board apprised members March 28 it had agreed to pay Felicia Fairchild, who resigned Dec. 7, 2016, after 27 years as the bureau’s founding executive, $15,000 from its own fund and $35,000 through the bureau’s insurance carrier.

Prior to the settlement, the CVB also reimbursed Fairchild $6,918 for work and travel related expenses incurred during the last quarter of 2016. They too were part of her arbitration claim.

Fairchild filed an arbitration demand in November claiming copyright infringement, merit pay, unreimbursed expenses, office furniture, slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress and to recover attorney fees.

A tumultuous year for the bureau began when Fairchild announced 16 months ago she would not renew any full-time consulting agreement with the CVB a year shy of its expiration. The board accepted her letter and concluded her contract at year’s end.

The bureau in October 2015 rolled out a 5-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, a move expected at that time to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract one year later.

The board last week, under new executive director Josh Albrecht, announced plans to seek the long-discussed increase in late April. (See related story nearby.)

The board June 21 last year hired former Sonoma County, Calif., Tourism president/ CEO Ken Fischang as new executive director, but terminated him Oct. 20. “Ken is great in a role as a leader, spokesman and representative who delegates tasks to others,” said board chair Andrew Milauckas.

“But we need someone who can also execute tactical, day-to-day things. After a 90-day review, we decided this just wasn’t a good fit.”

The bureau in late November ago hired Rockford, Ill., Area CVB marketing and public relations affairs director Albrecht as its third leader in the last 12 months.

Albrecht since December has worked fulltime for the bureau but only three days a week in its local office, pending his children completing their school year in Rockford and family acquiring new lodgings here.

Milauckas expects the family to move to the area and Albert to work five days a week in the CVB’s Douglas office this May or June.