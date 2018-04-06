CVB to seek room assessment hike

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to ask lodging members in late April to increase their 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other Michigan CVBs have approved.

The local bureau has worked with a 2-percent budget since in 1989, when it was established. “The industry standard has changed,” executive director Josh Albrecht told The Commercial Record. “We don’t have the resources our competitors do to market the great things we have.”

The CVB board will share its full marketing plan — detailing how it proposes to use the estimated $400,000-plus a year such an increase would generate — with lodging and non-lodging members in the bureau office at 95 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, Thursday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m.

Such a hike has been long discussed. The bureau in October 2015 rolled out a 5-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of an increase to 5 percent, expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through, asked then-executive director Felicia Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract one year later.

The board last week settled an arbitration claim by agreeing to pay Fairchild $50,000. A related story appears elsewhere in this issue.

The bureau last June hired 12-year Sonoma County, Calif., Tourism President/CEO Ken Fischang, but after a 90-day review terminated his contract.

Albrecht, most recently marketing and public affairs director for the Rockford, Ill., Area CVB, was hired in November acknowledging an assessment increase would be pivotal towards future planning.

“Tourism is competitive,” Albrecht said. “We have fallen behind the industry standard. We don’t have the resources that our neighbors do to maintain a diverse and sustained year-round marketing plan.

“The plan we’ll share Thursday outlines how these additional dollars — we anticipate they will come in around $429,000 discussed three years ago — will be used to increase our value and reach via new technology, partnering more with statewide Pure Michigan promotions, creating and distributing new materials and providing better resources for our members.

“An assessment increase is not a tax increase,” he continued. “It won’t be subtracted from what members collect from customers; it would be added, here as elsewhere, to what lodgers pay already.”

After Fairchild’s departure, the local bureau bought into Pure Michigan with a $25,000 membership. A full Pure Michigan service complement ranges from $75,000 to $100,000 per year, Albrecht told The Commercial Record.

The board apprised dues-paying members Feb. 28 of its plan to seek increase this spring. The local bureau by state law must present needed documents to Travel Michigan. The agency will then mail an explanation of the proposal and separate ballot to each local lodging member.

“We expect those to go out near the end of April, said Albrecht. “Members, upon receiving them, will have a hard two-week deadline to send them back to the state, which will do the tally.

“The increase, if passed, would start 30 days after the vote is confirmed, likely in early/mid-June,” he said.