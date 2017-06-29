CVB welcomes new director Fischang, board

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau began work under new executive director Ken Fischang electing new officers at its annual membership meeting in the CVB office June 21.

The new era features an inclusive membership voting method to select board members and officers. For 2017-18 they include chairman Andrew Milauckas (Lake- shore Resort), vice chair Anne Mathieu (Amble Inn), secretary Catherine Simon (Maplewood Hotel) and treasurer Mike Jones (The Dunes Resort).

Other directors are Kristin Armstrong (Saugatuck Center for the Arts), Kimberly Bale (Borrowed Time), Rob Goeke (The Pines Motorlodge) and Jane Verplank (Saugatuck’s Victorian Inn).

Armstrong and Bale are the first two non-lodging board members according to a new bureau policy aimed to be inclusive of more local sectors that attract visitors and tourists.

The outgoing CVB board agreed to contract terms with Fischang, 58, that morning.

“We are pleased to welcome Ken to Saugatuck-Douglas, the Art Coast of Michigan,” said Milauckas,

“Ken understands the authentic and unique character of our destination. He brings a great deal of destination marketing experience to Saugatuck-Douglas and we are confident he will lead our organization to the next level and beyond. The search committee sees this as an important investment in our future.”

Fischang served for more than 11 years as the first President/CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, the destination marketing organization for the California wine region county.

“I have enjoyed many wonderful years of leading Sonoma County Tourism and establishing Sonoma County as a world class destination,” said Fischang. “Thank you to our board of directors, our incredible staff and to the 2,546 hospitality industry business partners who have been able to collectively transform Sonoma County into the incredible destination it is today.”

“The staff and board of Sonoma County Tourism wish Ken well,” said board chair Joe Bartolomei. “We look forward to continuing our mission of promoting overnight visits while working with locals to sustain economic development through hospitality.”

Prior to leading Sonoma County Tourism, Fischang was executive director and vice president of tourism and marketing at the Kalamazoo County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Kalamazoo Regional Chamber of Commerce. Again his skills were called on to take a ground-level operation and transform it into a productive, transparent and accountable destination marketing.

Fischang, who says he believes in the power of many in one, has served the hospitality and travel industry on boards for the Association Forum of Chicago, Destination Council- U.S. Travel Association and Destination Marketing Association International.

He was honored as an Economic Game Changer in Sonoma County by North Bay Biz Magazine, Sonoma County Chairman’s Award for Businessman of the Year by the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce and Supplier Partner of the Year for the Association Forum of Chicago.

For the local CVB, Fischang replaces Felicia Fairchild, who last December chose not to seek contract renewal after 27 years here as executive director.

The bureau in October 2015 unveiled a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its current 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other CVBs in Michigan have approved. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract close to one year later.

In February the CVB contracted with Michigan Society of Association Executives President Cheryl Ronk for a reported $20,000 to conduct an executive search for its new director.

Fischang, whose Sonoma bureau last year had an $8.3-million budget and 26 full-time employees, was the much-smaller Sauga- tuck-Douglas CVB board’s selection.

“Ken bought land in southwest Michigan when he worked in Kalamazoo,” said Milauckas. “He has family here. He tells us he is excited to be returning.”

The new head concurred. “We love the Saugatuck-Douglas area and we have owned a home in Southwest Michigan for many years. I am delighted to be able to come back home to Pure Michigan,” Fischang said.