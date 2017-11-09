Home Around Town Darn tootin’
Darn tootin’
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Darn tootin’

0
CR 1_CR 1
now viewing

Darn tootin’

now playing

Chronic Wasting Disease Killing Off Michigan's Deer Population

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Rudich resigns from township planning commission

downtown-douglas-640×480
now playing

Douglas silences downtown loudspeakers plan

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Art a Loan student works up for bid Nov. 15

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Made in Michigan

stfdpatch
now playing

Locals play part in developing state safety plan

GRCF-LGBT-678-banner-cropped
now playing

Saugatuck men donate $50K to fight LGBT homelessness

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

SCA names Meivogelnew marketing director

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Pick up Picasso here

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

… that Saugatuck High School fans have a lot to cheer for. The varsity football team won its second round District 7 playoff game last week and advances to this Friday’s regional final game at Cassopolis. The girls and boys cross country teams — both Southwestern Athletic Conference and regional champions — competed in the Division 3 state meet at Michigan International Speedway, placing fifth and 12th respectively. Get the details in our sports section, Pages 10 and 11. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

Related Posts
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Rudich resigns from township planning commission

Publisher 0
downtown-douglas-640×480

Douglas silences downtown loudspeakers plan

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Art a Loan student works up for bid Nov. 15

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video