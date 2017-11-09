Darn tootin’

… that Saugatuck High School fans have a lot to cheer for. The varsity football team won its second round District 7 playoff game last week and advances to this Friday’s regional final game at Cassopolis. The girls and boys cross country teams — both Southwestern Athletic Conference and regional champions — competed in the Division 3 state meet at Michigan International Speedway, placing fifth and 12th respectively. Get the details in our sports section, Pages 10 and 11. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)