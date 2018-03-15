Daylight savings time makes no sense

By Mike Wilcox

In the immortal words of White Snake lead singer David Coverdale, “here I go again.” It’s another year and rant as to why daylight saving time should go the way of video stores and Oldsmobiles.

As you can probably tell, I am not a proponent of daily saving time. I think it’s archaic. In today’s world it makes no sense, at least to this “early to bed, early to rise” writer.

In my household, “early to rise” means around 5 a.m. It could very well be an hour later, but the family pets have deemed 5 as the time the household must make their way to the shower. Now, springing forward, 5 a.m. now becomes 4 a.m.

Losing that hour of sleep does not make me happy. Waking at 4 a.m. makes me downright grumpy. Driving to work in pitch darkness is no fun either, particularly when you know there is a deer or two lurking in the shadows waiting to dash in front of your vehicle.

Then there’s the confusion as to when the changeover is to occur. It used to be later in March, but now those who keep our time have changed it to early March. Then there is social media. Yahoos everywhere have been posting the time change for every Sunday for the last month.

Idiot me believed that the time changed a week before it did. There I was, up at 4 on a Sunday morning, assuming the time had changed. I didn’t figure it out until late afternoon. I felt so stupid.

Confusion has long been the norm when it comes to daylight saving. Here are a few facts about it.

Notice I have been using the term “daylight saving,” not the more common “daylight savings.” Most people use the latter but grammatically, “saving” acts as part of an adjective rather than a verb, thus the singular use is correct.

Benjamin Franklin is often wrongly given credit for inventing daylight saving time. He did propose changing sleep schedules to save the use of candles, but not time itself.

William Willett spent his personal fortune in the early 20th century trying to get English clocks moved forward 80 minutes. Parliament wouldn’t hear of it, and he died in 1915 without seeing his mission come to fruition.

A year later, Germany adopted daylight saving time to conserve electricity during wartime. How ironic that Britain’s enemy adopted Willett’s passion before his homeland.

Daylight saving time was not intended to benefit farmers, like most of us believe. Actually farmers fought against it. They thought the sun, not the clock, dictated their schedules, so daylight saving time was disruptive. Farmers had to wait an extra hour for dew to evaporate to harvest hay, hired hands worked less since they still left at the same time for dinner, and cows weren’t ready to be milked an hour earlier to meet shipping schedules.

For decades daylight saving was a confusing mish-mash depending on what city or state you were in. Time Magazine in 1963 called the practice a “chaos of clocks.”

In 1965 there were 23 different pairs of start and end dates in Iowa alone. Passengers on a 35-mile bus ride in Ohio passed through seven time changes. Order finally came in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act was passed by Congress.

To this day, Hawaii, Arizona and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa do not observe daylight saving time. Worldwide, only one-quarter of the world’s population observes it.

Maybe the other three-quarters know something we don’t. I believe it is time our leaders look at eliminating the useless time change. Our elected officials are great at introducing bills that restrict this or add that.

I wish for once a legislator would introduce bills to repeal some of the insane laws we have the books that might have made sense in the 1900s. I would ask them to start with daylight saving time. Repeal it, and you would be a hero among many of your constituents. Will any lawmaker take up the challenge?