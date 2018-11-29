Deferred pay OK’d for Douglas ‘spaghetti’ cure

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas’ long-discussed efforts to disentangle “spaghetti lines” — side yard water connections not linked to mains — advanced Nov. 19 with city council establishing three special assessment districts to help fund work.

Water main pipes will be installed and service lines (connecting from the pipes to buildings) that contain lead components, as determined by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, will be replaced.

What’s new is property owners will have options of how and when to pay. What’s not is that, one way or other, they’ll have to pay. Districts approved last week are:

On Whittier Street south of Center Street, turning west on First Street to May Avenue;

McVea Drive from Campbell Road south past Golf View to where it ends at the Westshore Golf Course redevelopment; and

Fremont Street from Union Street west to Ellis Street then Ellis north to Center Street.

Council last winter mulled creating the three districts, apportioning some of the estimated $545,000 total cost to owners in them and paying the rest itself. Members in March tabled acting in response to residents’ objections and their own uncertainties.

Other Douglas properties have substandard water main connections, said engineer Brian Vilmont, and the city may eye other assessment districts in the future.

Making things more difficult, old water line maps are nonexistent. The city and Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority do not know where illegal connections are because they were put in without direction or permit years ago on private property.

The problem has not gone, nor will go, away. City Manager Bill LeFevere told council at a work session Aug. 13 the DEQ will require utilities to pay for lead service line replacements at all state homes within the next 20 years.

Such replacements will begin in 2021, with line inventories required by 2020 to determine the project’s extent. This puts public utilities such as KLSWA in a bad situation since no tax dollars can be spent on private property.

Deciding who pays how and when has delayed the process. A newly-adopted city amendment gives homeowners the one-time choice of the following:

Pay for the assessment as soon as due;

Pay in increments for the next 10 years, or before; or

Defer the payment until death, via mortgage security on real property, or its sale or transfer.

Ordinance provisions require “each and every house shall have a single service connection” and “each and every separate building used for business purposes shall have a separate connection.”

Per city code, the preferred way to allocate costs will be based on water main footage in front of each property. Individual owners will be responsible for those costs, Kal Lake the footage running through intersections or along public rights-of-way.