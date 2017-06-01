Deford’s death brings tornado memories

By Mike Wilcox

In a holiday weekend when several icons, most notably Gregg Allman and Chris Cornell, made their way to heaven, one will always be imprinted in my memory: Frank Deford.

I grew up waiting anxiously to receive my weekly edition of Sports Illustrated in the mail. Frank’s features and essays were what I turned to first. Most in the profession agree no sportswriter was more eloquent.

Later, as I began building my own journalism resume, Deford played a major role. Fresh off the sale of several weekly newspapers, I began building a printing plant. A new publication to be known as The National Sports Daily asked if I would be interested in printing their Midwest editions. I learned that well-respected journalist Peter Price would be its publisher and, lo and behold, Frank Deford its editor in chief.

We struck a deal, built the plant and ordered the printing equipment to their specifications. In nine months times we were up and ready to print the first edition of the daily sports newspaper they expected would take New York City and the rest of the country by storm.

We were preparing for the spectacle that was to take place the night the first edition was printed. Deford and his team of writers were expected to be at our new facility to autograph the first editions to come off the press. We had a caterer lined up and several dozen invitations sent out to various dignitaries.

The day before the big gala, weather turned for the worst. A tornado watch was in effect and I was beginning to grow concerned. Our party could be a flop or, worse yet, we could lose power and the first edition would not happen.

My worst fears became reality. The tornado watch became a warning, then a full-fledged tornado ripped through the neighborhood, taking the brand-new roof off the printing plant. Fortunately the new press was left intact and miraculously the power came back on in five or six hours.

What could we do? We had these big shots on their way in from New York City, ready to view the first edition of a newspaper that had already cost them tens of millions of dollars to get off the ground. We did not want be the reason the launch was to be cancelled. And we weren’t.

They say in show business “the show must go on.” By golly, we made sure it happened. There we were with no roof but a clear vision of the moon and stars, firing up the printing press, with Deford and his cronies watching — the only disturbance being the horde of mosquitoes the New Yorkers continuously swatted away.

Despite the tornado, the press fired up and the issues came rumbling off the folder, waiting to be bundled and picked up by a network of drivers who would carry them to distributors all over the Midwest.

The gregarious and dapper Deford, impressed. heaped praise on my press crew and me. “I don’t think anyone but you, Mike, could have pulled this off,” I remember him telling me.”

I only ran into Frank a few more times after that. Monthly I would fly to New York City and pick up a check for the printing — sometimes it was more than $100,000, so I thought it was better to pick it up than wait for it to come in the mail. Occasionally Frank was there and we would reminisce about that night under the stars.

The National Sports Daily proved to be a flop. It lasted only a little over a year. Wikipedia claims it was done in by poor logistics and lack of advertising.

Deford, who has probably received every journalism award possible, died quietly on Memorial Day. Funny, the picture we saw most of him in media announcing his death showed him holding up that first copy of the National Sports Daily, most likely the one that had been printed in my plant under the stars.