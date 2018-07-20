DellaVecchia Dental celebrates new home

By Scott Sullivan

DellaVecchia Dental Services celebrated moving into its new 430 Wiley Road offices with an open house Friday.

The practice’s new, modern structure is 4,600 square feet, up from the practice’s 2,100-square-foot former office/residence, plus offers four doctor and four hygienist rooms, up from two apiece. Its waiting room and parking also have been expanded.

Dr. Tracey DellaVecchia’s predecessor, Douglas’ first full-time dentist Marty Raebel, started sharing the old building with a medical doctor in 1977, then expanded into its full space. He later took on DellaVecchia as a partner and sold the practice to her before retiring.

“It’s been going well enough to invest in new space,” she said. “I’m sad that we’ve had to log so many trees (on the 2-acre site).

“We’ve re-landscaped, of course, including a swale that re-routes stormwater to a retention pond, from which deer who visit us can drink. Patients in back rooms have views of that.”

Laraway & Sons House Moving acquired, uprooted and towed the former office to a vacant lot in Pullman, where it will stay till the business sells it (and likely moves it again).

For more information about DellaVecchia Dental Services, call (269) 857-1431 or visit dds.douglas.com.