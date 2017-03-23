DeMond receives up to 10 years on charge

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

Douglas businessman Nick DeMond was sent to prison Monday after hearing his victim speak about how his sexual molestation—and the actions of others attacking her—had affected her.

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker sentenced DeMond, 45, president of the DeMond’s SuperValu grocery store, to 23 months to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

The victim, a family member whose name was withheld, spoke at the hearing to a courtroom mostly full of spectators.

“These things that happened to me have affected me greatly,” she said.

The victim said since she’d come forward and the case became public, she had been subjected to bullying at school and people attacking her and calling her a liar.

She asked for a long sentence for DeMond, who’d admitted molesting her between the ages of 6 and 9.

“I’d like to see Nick get three years because that’s how long he did bad things to me,” she said. “But I think six years would be more just because that’s twice as long as he did these things to me.”

The victim also said she didn’t believe alcoholism—DeMond said he’d been blackout drunk when the molestation happened—was an excuse for what was done to her.

Judge Bakker thanked her for speaking.

“I have a lot of hope for (the victim)’s long-term recovery because of her courage in coming here today and speaking in front of all these people,” Bakker said. “There are a lot of adults who wouldn’t do that.”

She said the court’s sentence was nowhere near as important as the victim’s recovery and strength.

DeMond pleaded no contest in January to the felony, asking the court to allow him to do so rather than plead guilty because he couldn’t remember the molestation because he’d been very drunk.

According to a police report read at the plea hearing, the victim had told her mother at the time that she was being touched on the chest and it had stopped, but then later told about the greater extent of the molestation.

The plea was the result of an agreement with prosecutors, where DeMond agreed to plead no contest to the felony, which requires lifetime registration as a sex offender and monitoring. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop two more serious charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a person under 13 years old.

“Words can’t express the regret and shame Nick feels,” DeMond’s lawyer James McEwen said.

McEwen said that reading the pre-sentence report had made his client physically ill to hear how others had treated the victim.

“He was repulsed at hearing the harassment and treatment his granddaughter had received,” he said. “He’s never stated or implied she was lying; just the opposite.

“She’s an innocent victim of his spiral of alcoholism. He prays every day for her recovery.”

McEwen asked the judge to consider that DeMond’s behavior was so out of character because he’d done so many good things for his community over the years. He said his client had also been in sex offender treatment since the extent of his actions came to light. McEwen asked for a jail and probation sentence.

DeMond spoke to the court, saying he hadn’t realized what he had done until the victim came forward.

“I can’t put into words how ashamed and repulsed I was by the extent of what happened,” he said. “It’s my very sincere hope that since she disclosed what happened, her healing can begin.”

He denounced people who’d attacked the victim.

“They are no supporters of mine,” DeMond said. “She’s an innocent child.”

Before passing sentence, Bakker said she acknowledged the good DeMond had done in his community.

“There’s a saying that good people do bad things,” she said. “There’s no doubt that you have done many good things in your life and have seemed to many people to be a very good person.

“Those facts don’t diminish for this court the hurt you’ve done to (the victim). This is a lifelong impact, what you’ve done to her.”

In addition to the prison term, DeMond must pay $2,185 in restitution to Safe Harbor for counseling.