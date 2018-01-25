DeMond’s appeals liquor license ruling

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

DeMond’s SuperValu’s appeal of its liquor license revocation was scheduled to be heard in Allegan County Circuit Court Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued an order Nov. 28 finding the 237 Center St. Store was a privately-held corporation with a stockholder found guilty of both a felony and a crime involving violence, each punishable by a $300 fine.

Nick DeMond pleaded no contest Jan. 30, 2016, to criminal sexual assault with intent to commit penetration and was sentenced March 20 in Allegan County Circuit Court to 23 months to 10 years in prison.

The revocation was stayed Dec. 11 when the store appealed that action to the agency’s administrative commission. DeMond’s paid the $600 fine Dec. 20. That body declined to hear the appeal Jan. 8.

A lawyer for the corporate entity Douglas SuperValu LLC appealed Jan. 12 at the circuit court level, seeking a judge to overturn the decision. Visiting Judge Wesley Nykamp was scheduled to hear it after this week’s Commercial Record went to press.

At the Nov. 8 hearing before LCC commissioner Edward Clemente, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office argued that because of the serious charge DeMond had admitted to and the fact that it involved alcohol, the license should be revoked and a fine of $600 levied.

During criminal proceedings, DeMond said he had been blacked out from drinking and had no memory of assaulting the victim.

Since DeMond was the licensee, sole shareholder and operator of the business, the state argued, the license needed to be revoked.

DeMond’s attorney Mark Burzych said at the hearing the store was a two-generation family business, started by the late Gary DeMond, and that Nick’s brothers, Brett and Craig, had been involved at different times.

Burzych said the company employs 35 people, many for a long time, noting it had only two license violations in 25 inspections.

He said the company had filed an application to transfer ownership of its stock and the liquor license to Brett DeMond

“The family proposes,” the hearing transcript quotes Burzych saying, “a resolution that would achieve the Commission’s goal of not having a convicted felon as a stockholder of a licensee while at the same time preserve a two-generation family business for the family and the Douglas community.”

The lawyer detailed past cases where liquor officials had allowed a transfer when the licensee was convicted of a felony.

Assistant attorney general Felepe Hall argued the business was not in a legal sense family-run since Nick DeMond had been listed as the sole shareholder and operator since 2012. The decisions in previous cases did not bind the current commissioners, Hall said, adding all involved less serious charges than Nick DeMond had been convicted of.

Revocation, said Hall, “does not prevent Brett DeMond from applying for a new license. But it should not allow Mr. Nicholas DeMond to profit from a license issued by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission after committing such a heinous crime.”