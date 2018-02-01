DeMond’s gets reprieve with license stay

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

DeMond’s SuperValu received a reprieve from the Allegan County Circuit Court Jan. 24 as a judge stayed a state order to surrender the grocery store’s liquor license.

Visiting Judge Wesley Nykamp issued the stay so the Douglas store and Michigan Attorney General’s office could submit legal briefs arguing issues in the case.

“The stay will last until the court has made a decision,” Nykamp said.

Store attorneys have sought to challenge Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s November decision to strip DeMond’s of its license because of owner Nick DeMond’s conviction for one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration charges. He was sentenced to 23 months to 10 years in prison.

The parties disagreed from the beginning, including on whether the store had a right to appeal the decision or whether it had to first seek leave to appeal from the court.

The commission’s decision was heavily based on the fact DeMond had said he was blackout drunk when he committed the crimes.

“The offense involved excessive use of alcohol,” assistant attorney general Felepe Hall said.

DeMond’s lawyer John Brennan argued the LCC had erred because it hadn’t considered the impact of removing the license on the wider Saugatuck-Douglas community.

“In their denial, they express concern for the health, safety and welfare of all patrons,” he said. “That’s a recognition there are other considerations including what’s in the best interest of the community.

“The statute gives the commission broad discretion and that has to be exercised in a manner that’s not arbitrary and capricious.”

“This turns on the fact of whether the court can consider what is arbitrary and capricious,” said Judge Nykamp.

Hall said the court didn’t have that discretion. “They can’t survive on the merits, that’s the issue,” he said.

Both parties, which cited case law, were given three weeks to complete and file briefs arguing their positions.

Brennan said because DeMond was in prison, there was no danger to the community from him.

Nykamp asked who was in control of the liquor license if DeMond was in prison. Brennan said Nick’s brother Brett DeMond was in court and would be taking control of the family business.

The judge replied it wasn’t a family business because Nick DeMond was the sole stockholder.

Brennan said the LCC should have made a distinction between Nick DeMond and the legal entity, a limited liability corporation that was the legal owner of the supermarket.

“The LLC is the licensee,” Brennan said. “That’s our issue.”

Transferring the license and business to Brett DeMond would accomplish the commission’s aims of not having Nick DeMond holding a liquor license and keep the grocery open.

“A purchase agreement is signed but it’s contingent that the transferee will be able to run the business with a liquor license,” Brennan said.

The impact on the community if its only grocery store closed should be a relevant consideration for the commission officials, he said.

“This isn’t a large city where these businesses are one per block,” Brennan said. “If this business closes because it loses one fifth of its revenue, that’s a loss to the community.”

Hall asked why DeMond’s couldn’t operate as a grocery only.

“I think the court can establish by judicial notice that these minimarts can hardly operate without a liquor license,” noted Nykamp.

“The efforts by counsel for Mr. DeMond have been to see that he profits, not that it be transferred,” Hall argued.

“There isn’t any evidence that Nick DeMond is going to profit from this,” countered Brennan. “In fact, the purchase agreement for the business is substantially under market value.”