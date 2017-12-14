DeMond’s loses liquor license, appeals

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas area’s largest grocery store has had its liquor license revoked because stockholder Nick DeMond was found guilty of criminal sexual assault with intent to commit penetration.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued an order Nov. 28 finding DeMond’s Supervalu, 237 Center St. at Blue Star Highway, Douglas, was a privately-held corporation with a stockholder found guilty of both a felony and a crime involving violence.

The local grocery, said LCC public information officer David Harns, has appealed the order to the agency’s administrative commission, which has yet to determine whether it will hear it. A call to the store for comment had not been returned as of press time Tuesday.

“Under MCL 436.1907-1,” the LCC order reads, “any and all privileges conferred by the license shall be forfeited and the Commission shall seize any and all alcoholic liquor found in the possession of the licensee.

“Under MCL 436.1907-2,” it continues, “the Commission shall remit to the Licensee the purchase price less 10 percent paid by the Licensee to the Commission for all alcoholic liquor seized. All other alcoholic liquor seized shall be disposed of in accordance with the law and no payment made for that alcoholic liquor.”

The store’s current-year alcohol sales were listed at $404,117.95.

DeMond pleaded no contest to the aforesaid charge Jan. 30 in Allegan County Circuit Court and was sentenced March 20 to 23 months to 10 years in prison.

The store and its staff on June 4, 2016, celebrated its 25th season of family ownership. The late Gary DeMond, who bought the Taft’s Grocery Store in Douglas from Ray Brown in 1991, named his son president in 2009.