DEQ approves dunes basin, roads request

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has granted developer NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC permits to build a 6.54-acre boat basin with road access on 308 acres it owns north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

The agency Friday approved NorthShore’s requests to:

Construct a basin approximately 200 feet wide and 1,620 feet long with as many as 33 slips to serve private residents, excavating approximately 245,000 cubic yards of sand from an upland area. Of the latter, about 85,250 cubic yards will be excavated below the 100-year floodplain elevation but above the water table, the remainder below the water table.

Install 3,395 linear feet of steel sheet pile seawall, approximately 475 cubic yards of toe stone (1 to 2 feet in diameter), 1,850 cubic yards of armor stone (3 to 5 feet in diameter), 820 cubic yards of scour stone (8 to12 inches in diameter) and 10,550 cubic yards of clay liner (12 inches thick) as part of the basin construction.

Install 12 navigation pilings at the marina entrance and remove 356 linear feet of existing steel sheet pile seawall for the basin connection to the river.

Excavate areas outside of the basin for tieback placement, restoring these and other disturbed areas with native dune vegetation.

Stockpile the remaining excavated sand, approximately 241,750 cubic yards, just outside the designated critical dune area and stabilize the filled area.

Build a new access roadway, with associated storm water retention areas, to provide access to 23 new house sites.

Construct a 4,000-square-foot community building, 6,400-square-foot boathouse and a viewing deck. Both buildings will be supported by slab foundations with associated parking and at-grade concrete walkways. The community building will have an approximately 4,400-square-foot patio, mowed grass event areas, well and septic system. The boathouse will have roughly a 3,400-square-foot patio with retaining walls and landscaping.

Build a 5-foot wide by 100-foot long concrete pathway to a 5-foot wide by 105-foot long elevated wooden stairway with integrated landings leading up to an 18-feet by 30-feet elevated viewing deck.

Restore all areas disturbed by the construction of the roadway, supporting infrastructure and other structures with native dune vegetation.

“These approvals represent a significant milestone for our conservation-based development plan,” said NorthShore principals Jeff and Peg Padnos in a joint statement. “We are excited and gratified.

“We are especially thankful to all the contractors and advisors who have helped us to refine our plan in response to the detailed review and analysis it received from the staff at the DEQ,” the statement continued. “This was a thorough, rigorous and exhaustive process, but our plan is better for it.

“We are also extremely appreciative of the outpouring of support we have received personally and directly from a great many local residents and taxpayers over the past 12 months.

“We recognize that there are many voices with many opinions within the greater Saugatuck community. We will continue to do our best to implement our plans in ways that will respond and meet the objectives of as many of these voices as possible,” the Padnos statement said.

Portions of the basin project also require authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a fact development opponents were quick to emphasize.

“‘DEQ Grants Marina Permit While Legality Still Unknown,’ should be tomorrow’s headline,” remarked Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance board member Marcia Perry, who attended a Monday Allegan Circuit Court hearing presided over by Judge Wesley Nykamp.

The land preservation group, which has since 2007 contested development on the parcel, is appealing Saugatuck Township Planning Commission planned unit development and site plan approvals for the Padnos project.

“All of the laws intended to protect this landscape must be followed here,” said Perry. “Priceless shared natural resources are at stake and must not be destroyed.”

“We are disappointed with the DEQ decision and hopeful that our local laws will be respected,” Alliance leader David Swan said. “As we posted on our Facebook page:

““The Alliance remains committed to enforcing the local and state laws and master plan aimed at protecting the resources found at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River that drive our tourist-based economy. The Alliance is also committed to finding a conservation-development solution that aligns with our community values articulated in the Tri-Community Master Plan,” Swan said.

NorthShore — headed by Holland recycling businessman Padnos and his wife working with Cottage Home builders Brian Bosgraaf — last March bought 308 acres called by some “the Wild Heart of Saugatuck” from the estate of the late Aubrey McClendon.

Overall, NorthShore plans to build about 40 homes of the parcel, 15 on sites fronting Lake Michigan and the west channel approved years ago for McClendon, and 23 more around the boat basin.

The 33-slip marina and homes around it would be on 95.67 acres, some occupied from 1836 to the 1870s by “lost” lumber village of Singapore. Then landowner Frank Denison built a Broward Boat Works plant there in the 1970s, which McClendon razed.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

NorthShore’s plan calls for spreading roughly 80,000 yards of the excavated sand along the Lake Michigan beach and stockpiling the remaining 161,750 yards elsewhere on the property. All would stay on site, Bosgraaf said.

The township planning commission Oct. 23 granted the owner final planned unit development and site condominium approvals for the project contingent on 15 conditions, among them securing needed DEQ and USACE permits.

Former state Sen. Patty Birkholz noted the DEQ permits have no bearing on the Alliance-pressed court appeals.

The USACE permit process, like the DEQ’s, requires a local public hearing. No date for that has been set, at yet.