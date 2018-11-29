DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has granted Dune Ridge SA LP owner Paul Heule a sand dunes protection and management permit to improve Frederick Street, which runs north off Vine Street, inland up a slope from Park Street, on his property.

At least one neighbor property owner cried “foul” last week.

The DEQ Water Resources Division Nov. 8 issued a Natural Resources and Environmental Pro- tection Act Part 353 special exception allowing the developer to:

Widen and straighten the existing Frederick access drive to meet International Fire Code regulations;

Remove five mature trees from the edges of the existing drive to accommodate widening Frederick to 20 feet;

Install roughly 235 feet of steel sheet pile walls in three sections to support adjacent steep slopes;

Install storm water collection and disposal measures;

Restore all areas disturbed by the construction and supporting infrastructure with native dune vegetation.

The DEQ document notes sanitary sewer vaults and connections for individual lots shown on the project plans are for information purposes only, not as part of the permit.

Part-time Vine Street resident Gary Medler, a semi-retired Chicago attorney who has challenged nearby Dune Ridge proposals before, wrote DEQ engineer John Bayha and Saugatuck city zoning administrator Cindy Osman Nov. 21, questioning this one too.

“By this permit,” said Medler, “MDEQ has authorized Dune Ridge to impact and destroy protected critical dunes and remove hundreds-year-old trees on property not owned by Dune Ridge in violation of Michigan laws and regulations, the Saugatuck code and rights of the other lot/property owners in Upham’s Addition.

“The only property owned by Dune Ridge involved in this application is Lot 20,” Medler continued. “This is not some new development and Dune Ridge is not the owner of Upham’s Addition nor a ‘developer’ but merely another lot owner in a subdivision established in 1910 …”

The only avenue, he went on, for Dune Ridge to make such improvements “is to petition the city to improve Frederick Street, but the law on such a petition requires the assent of other Upham’s Addition property owners. Dune Ridge has not taken any such action.

“I suggest MDEQ and the city take immediate steps to halt any efforts to proceed with the proposed Frederick Street improvements as set forth in the permit, which should be revoked immediately,” Medler said.

Osman said, per her records, Dune Ridge owns four lots fronting Frederick, has assent from other neighbor owners for improvements, has satisfied IFC and city engineers’ requirements and plans to pay for all work itself.

“The city has taken no actions on the proposal at this point,” the ZA said.

Dune Ridge project manager Dave Barker dismissed Medler’s arguments. “Frederick is a city-owned street in a platted subdivision,” he said. “None of those lots are buildable without meeting road standards.

“It might be a legal ‘taking’ were such improvements denied,” he said.