Home Around Town DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects
DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects

0
11-29 Frederick St 6x-cr
now viewing

DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects

11-29 COL candy house 6x-cr
now playing

Home sweet home in Glenn

11-29 Wollam trail 3x-cr
now playing

New trail gift links chain ferry, beach

11-29 Street work 3x-cr
now playing

Street work unearths piece of SHS history

douglassign
now playing

Deferred pay OK'd for Douglas 'spaghetti' cure

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I'm waiting....hurry up and get this read!

shovel brigade
now playing

Holiday parades, more fun on tap Saturday

11-29 XC Scrooge ghost 6x-cr
now playing

'Christmas Carol' opens for 32nd winter here

11-29 SBC Dramanatrix 5x-cr
now playing

SBC Dramanatrixxx tapped as fest queen

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has granted Dune Ridge SA LP owner Paul Heule a sand dunes protection and management permit to improve Frederick Street, which runs north off Vine Street, inland up a slope from Park Street, on his property.

At least one neighbor property owner cried “foul” last week.

The DEQ Water Resources Division Nov. 8 issued a Natural Resources and Environmental Pro- tection Act Part 353 special exception allowing the developer to:

  • Widen and straighten the existing Frederick access drive to meet International Fire Code regulations;
  • Remove five mature trees from the edges of the existing drive to accommodate widening Frederick to 20 feet;
  • Install roughly 235 feet of steel sheet pile walls in three sections to support adjacent steep slopes;
  • Install storm water collection and disposal measures;
  • Restore all areas disturbed by the construction and supporting infrastructure with native dune vegetation.

The DEQ document notes sanitary sewer vaults and connections for individual lots shown on the project plans are for information purposes only, not as part of the permit.

Part-time Vine Street resident Gary Medler, a semi-retired Chicago attorney who has challenged nearby Dune Ridge proposals before, wrote DEQ engineer John Bayha and Saugatuck city zoning administrator Cindy Osman Nov. 21, questioning this one too.

“By this permit,” said Medler, “MDEQ has authorized Dune Ridge to impact and destroy protected critical dunes and remove hundreds-year-old trees on property not owned by Dune Ridge in violation of Michigan laws and regulations, the Saugatuck code and rights of the other lot/property owners in Upham’s Addition.

“The only property owned by Dune Ridge involved in this application is Lot 20,” Medler continued. “This is not some new development and Dune Ridge is not the owner of Upham’s Addition nor a ‘developer’ but merely another lot owner in a subdivision established in 1910 …”

The only avenue, he went on, for Dune Ridge to make such improvements “is to petition the city to improve Frederick Street, but the law on such a petition requires the assent of other Upham’s Addition property owners. Dune Ridge has not taken any such action.

“I suggest MDEQ and the city take immediate steps to halt any efforts to proceed with the proposed Frederick Street improvements as set forth in the permit, which should be revoked immediately,” Medler said.

Osman said, per her records, Dune Ridge owns four lots fronting Frederick, has assent from other neighbor owners for improvements, has satisfied IFC and city engineers’ requirements and plans to pay for all work itself.

“The city has taken no actions on the proposal at this point,” the ZA said.

Dune Ridge project manager Dave Barker dismissed Medler’s arguments. “Frederick is a city-owned street in a platted subdivision,” he said. “None of those lots are buildable without meeting road standards.

“It might be a legal ‘taking’ were such improvements denied,” he said.

Related Posts
11-29 COL candy house 6x-cr

Home sweet home in Glenn

Publisher 0
11-29 Wollam trail 3x-cr

New trail gift links chain ferry, beach

Publisher 0
11-29 Street work 3x-cr

Street work unearths piece of SHS history

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video