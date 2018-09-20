DEQ slates NorthShore marina pipe hearing Oct. 1

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing on NorthShore of Saugatuck’s request to install water circulation pipe on the east side of its proposed 6.54-acre boat basin Monday, Oct. 1, in the Saugatuck High School Library, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck.

An informational question-and-answer session will start at 6 p.m., followed by the hearing at 6:30. (See ad elsewhere in this edition.)

NorthShore is applying for a permit under Part 301, Inland Lakes and Streams, Part 353, Sand Dune Protection and Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, to install approximately 1,450 linear feet of 36-inch water circulation pipe on the eastern side of the previously-permitted marina basin north of the Kalamazoo River to Lake Michigan.

Both ends of the circulation pipe will be grated to prevent entry of large debris and aquatic animals.

The developer also seeks to excavate a trench in upland to place circulation pipe at an approximate depth of 10 feet, and install a catch basin over the pipe for cleanout access approximately 380 feet inland from the pipe’s inlet at the river bank.

NorthShore proposes to restore all areas disturbed by the installation as outlined in DEQ Permit No: WRP010271 v1.0.

The application is available for review at: https://miwaters.deq.state.mi.us/; at the DEQ’s Water Resources Division Kalamazoo District Office, 7953 Adobe Road, Kalamazoo, Mich., 49009-5025 or by calling (269) 567-3500.

The public hearing record will remain open for 10 days after the public hearing date. Any written comments to be submitted for the public hearing record must be re- ceived at the above address on or before the close of the record.

The DEQ will, upon written request, provide a copy of its decision on this application.