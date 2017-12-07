DEQ wants more info before ruling on basin plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A developer who hopes to build 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan needs to address 11 issues before the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality weighs giving the plan a go-ahead.

DEQ Kalamazoo District engineer John Bayha wrote applicant Jeff Padnos he may wish to seek an extension of the agency’s Dec. 5 processing deadline in order to address issues outlined.

Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf, whose building and design firm is working with landowner Padnos on the project, said the concerns expressed were expected.

“We weren’t blindsided,” Bosgraaf said. “In fact, our team is encouraged by the letter. We are grateful the DEQ is treating our requests with due diligence and care.”

The DEQ, says the letter, can extend the processing period by a full year from the date the July 17, 2017, application was submitted.

“We’ve already worked with agency on most of these issues,” said Bosgraaf, “and prepared the reports and documents they’re requesting.

“Any extension request we might make would be on a shorter, more reasonable timeline than July 17,” he said.

Holland recycling businessman Padnos in March bought 308 acres north of the river fronting Lake Michigan from the estate of the late Aubrey McClendon.

His local land firm NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC plans to build about 40 homes of the parcel, 15 on sites fronting Lake Michigan and the west channel approved years ago for McClendon, and 23 more around the boat basin.

The 33-slip marina and homes around it would be on 95.67 acres, some occupied from 1836 to the 1870s by “lost” lumber village of Singapore. Then-landowner Frank Denison built a Broward Boat Works plant there in the 1970s, which McClendon razed.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

NorthShore’s plan calls for spreading roughly 80,000 yards of the excavated sand along the Lake Michigan beach and stockpiling the remaining 161,750 yards elsewhere on the property. All would stay on site, Bosgraaf said.

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission voted 4-1 Oct. 23 to grant final planned unit development and site condominium approvals allowing Northshore to build homes around the proposed boat basin contingent on the firm meeting 15 conditions.

Among them were North-Shore acquiring permits from the DEQ concerning the project’s impact on critical dunes and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vis-a-vis the basin’s effect on navigable waterways. The latter agency has not yet held a public hearing on that matter.

The DEQ hearing Oct. 17 drew close to 150 people, only one — Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson — who spoke in favor of the development.

Many of the 50-some public speakers who urged the state to deny the permits were members of the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, formed in 2007 to contest what were then McClendon’s proposed developments on the parcel.

Bayha’s Dec. 1 letter echoed several of their concerns.

“The proposed marina basin,” said the DEQ official, “would convert approximately 7 acres of critical dune area to open water and the associated marina facility. This equates to approximately 2 percent of the entire critical dune area within Saugatuck Township. The area of the property would no longer function as a dune of any kind, and would not provide any habitat for the flora and fauna found in critical dunes.

“How will this affect the other remaining critical dune areas on the NorthShore property?” the letter asked. “How will the interdunal wetland areas on the property be protected long term?

“The interdunal wetland natural community type is classified as S2 in Michigan, meaning it is imperiled because of rarity due to very restricted range, very few occurrences, steep declines or other factors making it very vulnerable to extirpation in the state,” it continued.

The letter asks for a hydrogeological study that evaluates the potential impacts to the nearby interdunal wetlands as a result of the construction. “This review,” wrote Bayha, “should look into the potential for raising or lowering the surface and subsurface water levels in and directly adjacent to the interdunal wetlands. The effects of nearby proposed septic systems that will be required for each residence planned for the areas adjacent to the marina basin should also be considered.”

Claiming a 2005 assessment of whether there is soil or groundwater contamination from previous site use is insufficient, the Dec. 1 letter asks NorthShore to furnish “a comprehensive review to fully establish the risk of exacerbating any contamination that may be present to other areas of the property.”

The agency wants bird surveys covering the entire property, not just the proposed basin area, to address potential impacts to threatened and endangered bird species, specifically prairie warbler. It also asks for a fall migratory bird survey in addition to the late-spring review provided by the developer.

Bayha asks for a more-detailed plan showing how and where basin sand excavated would be placed outside the critical dune area, including information on how that filled area would be stabilized. As an alternative, the letter says, NorthShore could provide a plan to dispose of the sand on the south side of the river mouth.

The DEQ also seeks:

Documentation that details any restrictions to the 22 acres to be set aside as open space per the PUD approved by the township.

Information on future plans for the remainder of the NorthShore property.

Justification or alternative plans for the large amount of grading proposed for areas directly adjacent to the marina.

A revised revegetation plan, including any temporary stabilization-planting measures to ensure no non-native species are introduced to the area.

An update on archeological survey plans, and

To discuss other options to create boat mooring and additional river access that would minimize impacts to the critical dune area.

The request’s status can be tracked online at https://miwaters.deq.state.mi.us/miwaters/.