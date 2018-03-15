DES ‘Buddy Bench’ product of children’s care

By Georgia Richardson Smaller

Saugatuck High School Junior

When Douglas Elementary School first-grader Vivian Paraschivescu noticed that some of her fellow classmates were lonely on the playground, she wrote her principal a letter: “I have a problem that some kids are lonely. I need your help to fix this,” she wrote.

Principal Michaelle Gust had received an email from the “Be Nice” program about something called a “Buddy Bench” at the same time she received Vivian’s letter. These benches were donated by families around West Michigan and distributed to 17 different schools. “Be Nice” donors Sean and Jenni Steele donated this Buddy Bench to Douglas Elementary School.

Vivian and Guest decided that the Buddy Bench would help address the problem of loneliness, especially on the playground.

“I think people are lonely, and they want to find somebody to play with,” said Vivian. The buddy bench would help facilitate friendships on the playground. In fact, its design is slightly curved in order to foster conversations between two people.

Vivian and fellow members of Lisa Vandenberg’s first-grade class carried the bench around the school to discuss its purpose with every class. With their teacher’s help they created a poster about how to use the Buddy Bench. The steps are:

1) Place the bench outside in a central location,

2) Remember to look at the bench during recess,

3) If someone is sitting on the bench, go over and talk to them, and

4) Repeat as needed.

The response from each grades’ students was positive. “Kids can have a voice,” said Gust. “And kids get to make a difference for the other kids.”