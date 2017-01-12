Home Around Town DES Love Tree finds new life
1-12 Love tree top-crjpgBy Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Love Tree was as old as generations of Douglas Elementary children who played underneath it weren’t. But it wasn’t ageless.

When time came to take it down, there was no telling how many couples had carved hearts and their initials into its bark. Not all those loves were fleeting.

The tree’s massive trunk remains near the playground behind the school. Parents Sara La Rue, Kim Ford and Cara Brown talked about transforming it, got the school’s OK and reached out to Bearclaw.

Chainsaw sculptor Bearclaw Jack Eppinga of Grand Rapids cuts his own path. The former pheasant farmer — who travels with roughly a dozen chainsaws, his own paints and scaffolding — boasts photo albums full of tree-hewn animals, abstracts and totem poles, some commissioned by multimillionaires, plus a bear Jimmy Carter bought for his Presidential Archive.

“When we brought Bearclaw here last fall, he asked the tree what it wanted to be,” La Rue said.

All the school’s almost 400 students were given crayons to trace handprints into the Love Tree’s trunk and roots.

“Bearclaw carved hearts, prints and figures of children playing into the tree,” La Rue said, “and built benches to go around it. The kids learned about nature and transformation.”

“We will hold an unveiling ceremony after the snow melts this spring,” she said.

 

 

 

