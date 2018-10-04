Home Around Town DES students raise record funds with Friday fun in rain
10-4 RTW 2 boys 5x-crRain didn’t dampen spirits at Douglas Elementary School’s third annual Rock the Walk fundraiser, which included a mid-day student parade through Douglas Friday followed by an evening walk-athon at the Saugatuck High School football field.

The Parent-Teacher Organization-sponsored event set records for most money raised (approximately $44,500, $19,500 from students and $25,000 from sponsors), number of sponsors (90) and highest student participation (170, or 47 percent of the DES children taking part in gathering donations.

Leading 55 students collecting $100 or more in donations were Finley Holley, Dante Holley, Estelle McParlan, Riley Parisian, Holden Burd, Quinn Rodewald, Hudson Rodewald, Chase Seeley, Hayden Birkholz, Asher Gregg and Anna Birkholz.

Earning a “rock star” recess by raising a record-breaking $2,402 was Tara Kortman’s fourth-grade class. Michelle Heyser’s second-graders raised $2,192 and Angela Lohman’s third-graders — which had a record 75 percent of its members participate —raised $1,973.

