Designers select for WSG show

Water Street Gallery, 98 Center St., Douglas, will open its 2017 season during Winter Break Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, curating an exhibition entitled “Selectivity: Designer’s Select” both days from noon until 5 p.m. Featured will be works such as “Ride to the Weekend” by Denzel Parks (shown) by eight interior and corporate designers integral to the gallery’s clients base. Each designer was asked to select three pieces of art they feel are significant on their own and also work well as an integrated group, then provide a statement thereto. For more information visit waterstreetgallery.com or call (269) 857-8485.

 

 

