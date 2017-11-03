Detroit’s Tax Foreclosure Auction Causing City-Wide Controversy

In the United States, more than 43 million Americans move every single year. Unfortunately, many of those movers, especially in struggling metros like Detroit, aren’t relocating because they want to — they are moving because they have to.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the annual Wayne County auction of tax foreclosed properties is drawing significant pushback yet again.

“Tax foreclosures on homeowners are reaping family hardship and destabilizing the city’s neighborhoods,” said John Mogk, law professor at Wayne State University and expert on urban affairs. “The city should take steps to abolish the residential real property tax on homeowners for the good of Detroit residents, its neighborhoods, and the city’s future.”

Foreclosure rates were remarkably high across the country in 2013, as one in every 96 homes reported at least one foreclosure filing. But Detroit’s struggling communities have contributed to many more foreclosures — and the auction certainly isn’t helping.

“Wayne County’s discriminatory tax foreclosures continue to impact African-American homeowners in devastating ways, and neighborhoods and families continue to be broken apart because of it,” added Coty Montag, deputy director of litigation at the defense fund. “We are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to hear our appeal so that we can put an end to Wayne County’s discriminatory foreclosure practice.”

The Detroit News is arguing that the auction violates the nationwide Fair Housing Act by disproportionately foreclosing against black homeowners.

County officials stated that they aren’t responsible for the current foreclosure issues because they are unable to determine whether or not a home is overvalued. Additionally, a spokesperson for the city Treasurer said the office had no comment.

Detroit City assessor Alvin Horhn’s office bought up the idea that some low-income homeowners could possibly avoid foreclosure if they applied for a tax exemption this year. Treasurer Eric Sabree dealt a death-blow to that plan, however, when he said that the deeds to homes sold at the first round of the auction had already gone through and been processed.

“I knew when we proposed this idea that it was a very long shot given the timing so close to the end of the second auction,” added Horhn. “I accept the treasurer’s decision that it was too late for this year. We look forward to continuing to work with the treasurer’s office to expand efforts to help residents get the support they need to avoid foreclosure, including poverty tax exemptions.”

Approximately 30,000 properties were withdrawn from this year’s foreclosure process because of the auction. Most of those people, however, were likely placed on payment plans that they cannot afford and the number of foreclosures going to auction is still much too high for a single city.

“Nobody should lose their home for inability to pay taxes they never should have had to pay in the first place,” said ACLU of Michigan Legal Director Michael Sternberg. He added that the city’s foreclosure process is a government-created catastrophe that is destroying neighborhoods and undermining the city’s economic recovery.”