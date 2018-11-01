Didn’t vote? Don’t talk trash

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Some people say they don’t vote because government is corrupt and casting a ballot doesn’t matter, because the system is rigged. Others tell me they only vote at presidential elections because those are the ones that count.

I argue voting this Tuesday counts more than any other election. It is true we aren’t voting for president, but if you know politics the electoral college, not popular vote, chooses our president.

This election is more important because of the sheer number of local candidates and propositions on the ballot. This Tuesday we will choose our next Governor. We will also choose our next Congressman and, if pundits have it right, your vote may tip the scales for the Democrats to control the U.S. House.

Then, of course, there are myriad state and local offices, and judgeships your vote can help decide. Let’s face it, these people matter more to us than a president or senator. They impact our daily lives more than anyone running for a federal position.

And of course then there are the propositions. Your vote could impact which proposal is approved or not.

I won’t urge you to vote Democratic, Republican or even Libertarian. I will not offer my endorsement to a specific group or candidate, just tell you one of the most important freedoms we have as Americans is the right to vote, and we must find our way to the polls to make our votes count.

It is appalling that fewer than 50 percent of us will actually do this. Voting for many has become an inconvenience. We’d rather sit at home in front of the television set than trudge through the bad weather to the closest precinct. It’s a shame we care so little about something so important.

These same people who couldn’t care less about voting are sometimes the most vocal about their positions on particularly political issues. If your stance on immigration is so important, why didn’t you vote? What gives you the right to state an opinion if you don’t cast your ballot? It seems hypocritical to me.

Voting has become easier. Back in the day, it was difficult to get an absentee ballot and there was no such thing as early voting. Nowadays anyone can get an absentee ballot, thus avoiding the long lines that may occur two or three hours before the polls close. Those in charge have attempted to eliminate the excuses for not voting, yet people continue to resist the ballot box.

I ask every one of you to stop with the excuses and get to the polls this Tuesday. This is a simple and gratifying way we all can participate in our democracy. Your candidate may not win, but you can rest assured it wasn’t because you failed to vote.

I will say again, take advantage of the freedoms bestowed upon us by our founding fathers: vote on Tuesday!