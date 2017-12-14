Digging deep

There is water under them thar hills. But is it potable? Drillers (shown here) and engineers doing pump tests last week on Jeff Padnos-owned land north of 135th Avenue in Saugatuck Township were cautiously optimistic. “We won’t know on water chemistry,” Fleis & VandenBrink engineer Jim Brode apprised township manager Aaron Sheridan Friday, “until we collect and analyze the data.” The goal is to establish a new Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority municipal well on land Padnos has donated towards effort. “We want the well to sit a while and stabilize before we do our pump test and collect a sample,” Brode added. “Perhaps a week or two. Once the samples are collected, it will take about two weeks to get results from the state. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)