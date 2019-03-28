Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

By Peggy Boyce

It has been different this year, as I retired and decided to not run Discovery Art Center any more.

Usually I would have been spending time in my basement workshop making silver jewelry. Or matting my new watercolor paintings and looking for frames. This year I have done a little painting and mostly worked on a huge jigsaw puzzle.

When I was little, my grandmother let me “paint” with her in her studio. I could even use oil paints. As long as I was quiet, I could stay there.

I also spent hours on the large Oriental rug in my grandparents’ living room building castles with Nanny’s bridge-playing cards. She had several bridge parties and each table required a card deck. This was a quiet game. She had taught me to play solitaire, which is also quiet. I enjoyed playing cards.

After I graduated from Saugatuck High, I married Jim Boyce and we had eight children. As they grew up and went to college, I decided I needed to do so too. I majored in art education at Grand Valley. Painting and drawing had always been important at our house.

My mother had been a summer student at Ox-Bow and believed Fred Fursman was the world’s best painter. My grandmother had attended the Chicago Art Institute and learned to paint portraits like John Singer Sargent as well as lovely landscapes. I taught art at West Ottawa High School for 20 years, then at Grand Valley for seven years.

I began selling work at summer art fairs and visiting galleries. For a short time the Button Gallery had some of my paintings.

My friend Jetta Dick, a beautiful potter, and I did summer art fairs together. We wrapped each pottery piece in newspapers and stacked them carefully into wooden apple crates. When we arrived at locations, everything was unwrapped and the crates rearranged. That was Jetta’s display.

I had a little jewelry case with a glass front. Jim had made it with a windshield off a boat. With a rack for paintings we were ready to go. Jetta sold a lot of pottery and I sold some watercolors and jewelry, but it was a lot of work.

My mother owned a house on the corner of Main and Water streets that she rented to several people. It had a little garage in the back yard next to the Christian Science church. She said we could use the empty garage, so Jetta and I cleaned it out, added lights and there we were — an art gallery!

Jetta came up with the name: Discovery. “You go in the door, look around and discover all kinds of wonderful things,” she said. Our first summer was quite successful.

If I could find five more artists, I thought, we would open a co-op. Not all artists want to sell their work in a garage and I only wanted local people. Mary Steketee, a leather crafter, joined us. This was the 1980s and everyone needed a wide leather belt with beautifully -tooled designs. Mary also made purses and garments.

After two summers in the garage Mom said we could move into her rental house, so we did. Soon Discovery Art Center was running.

Jane Van Dis, Joan Valleau. Kathy VanTubbergen, Nancy Steer and Lynn Bekins were the first members. Soon John Polka joined and we all took turns running the store. Ten percent of every sale went into the kitty to pay business expenses.

Discovery Art Center was my dream-come-true project. Early on, when we were doing all those art fairs, I wanted to create a place where artists could show and sell their work without the hassle of art fairs or bigger problem of finding a gallery that would display their work. It is hard for newly-emerging artists to find a place.

When I was looking, a gentleman from a new gallery wanted my art in his space with a contract that said he would get half the money for anything I sold in all of West Michigan. I said, “Never mind.”

Discovery’s 10-percent fee seemed quite reasonable in comparison. It didn’t pay any rent but bought boxes, bags, bubble wrap and other items needed to run the store.

Then came the big move. My mother needed a place to live in town. The house we were using needed lots of repair, so Jim told her we would build her a new house.

She and I designed the building together. She had the back downstairs apartment. A storefront was built along the sidewalk and two more apartments upstairs.

Mother loved the gallery and her back door opened into it. A bell over the front entrance rang in her kitchen. She thought she’d enjoy talking to the tourists who came in, but soon decided that wasn’t a good idea, so we took it down. That was 1977.

For several summers, we closed up on Labor Day and took everything out of the shop so Linda Kinnaman’s Dance Asylum could move in for the school year. Mark Kinnaman had put in a wooden dance floor and the barres were along the walls under the window. The Dance Asylum continued to grow; so another studio was put into the basement. Eventually they rented new larger studios north of town.

Since that time Discovery Art Center has been open from April until Christmas every year. We gradually added new artists and some moved on. There were generally 14 or 15 every year.

Painter Kathy Van Tubbergen was with me since the beginning. Tim Bastianse joined us early and stayed nearly 20 years.

All the artists seemed happy with the arrangement. They sold their works and I did all the bookkeeping, until two years ago when my daughter, Cathy Brockington, stepped in to assist.

Discovery continued on very successfully. Twenty-one years was quite a good run. I will really miss my gallery.

The space is rented and it will continue to sell beautiful art, because it will be run by our beloved friend, Robin Satterswaithe.