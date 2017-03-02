Disparity between Oscar winners and box-office hits alarming

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Another year of the Academy Awards has come and gone, culminated with the biggest mistake in Oscar history when Warren Beatty, who was handed the wrong card, announced “La La Land” the winner for Best Picture, when in actuality it was “Moonlight.”

That mistake, although a big deal to many Oscar pundits, pales in comparison to the fact there has been a decade-long trend of disconnection between box office popularity and movies selected by Hollywood to win awards.

For instance “Moonlight” has to date taken in an unimpressive $21 million at the box office. Compare that to this year’s most popular movie “Captain America,” which took in more than $1 billion.

“La La Land” was by far the most popular movie of those nominated in the Best Picture category. It has made $340 million at the box office, but less than half of that was made in United States theaters. The top 10 grossing movies this year — “Captain America,” “Finding Dory,” “Zootopia,” “Jungle Book,” “Secret Life of Pets,” “Batman vs. Superman,” “Deadpool,” “Fantastic Beasts,” “Suicide Squad” and “Rogue One” — all did much better than “La La Land,” yet were nominated for very few Oscars.

A similar trend occurred the previous three years. 2015 Best Picture winner “Spotlight” grossed a paltry $45 million. In 2014 winner “Birdman” came in at $42 million and in 2013 “Twelve Years a Slave” grossed $56 million.

Not since 2003 has a popular box office movie won Best Picture, or any major academy award for that matter. That year, “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” grossed $377 million and swept most of the major academy categories including Best Picture.

What does it matter, you might say? For moviegoers like myself, I yearn for the days when pure acting made a popular motion picture. Nowadays it’s the technical aspects of a movie, not acting, that make it popular. Movies like “Captain America” or “Rogue One” are all about special effects. Acting is secondary.

I admit I am guilty of plopping my money down on the popular box office movies and not the critically-acclaimed ones. In 2016 I saw five of the top 10 box office hits and only one (“Hacksaw Ridge”) of the Oscar-nominated pictures. I thought Hacksaw Ridge was deserving of all the critical acclaim it garnered.

I don’t see the movie landscape changing. As long as moviegoers swarm to the latest Marvel Comics adventure or Jerry Bruckenheimer thriller, movies like “Moonlight” or “Hidden Figures” will remain at the bottom of the box office heap.

The same can be said about acting and actors. Their importance is diminishing. It was once thought you had to pay someone named Tom, Hanks or Cruise, an exorbitant amount of money to insure that your movie would be profitable.

Nowadays all you need is an awesome special effects crew and you are in business. Toms or Julias are no longer a necessity. Another trend seems to be more action movies are being made by Chinese producers. Some say China is slowly taking over the movie industry.

So to me, a mistake at the end of an Academy Awards television presentation is small potatoes compared to the disconnect between the Academy and movie going public. Will special effects continue to dwarf acting at the box office? Will China become the next Hollywood?

Stay tuned. If acting was my profession, I would be concerned.