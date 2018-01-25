District eyes principal for top spot

By Scott Sullivan

The Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education has invited 12-year middle/high school principal Tim Travis to interview for its top district opening.

The board is seeking to replace nine-year superintendent Rolfe Timmerman, who announced Oct. 15 he would retire effective Friday, Jan. 26. Timmerman announced via Twitter Monday he is now principal at West Ottawa’s Lakeshore Elementary School.

SPS board members interviewed Travis Jan. 17 in front of a 33-person audience, said search coordinator Gary Rider of the Michigan Leadership Institute.

The board discussed their impressions afterwards, then invited Travis to return for a second-round interview Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the Saugatuck Middle/High School Media Center at 7 p.m.

“We hope parents, members of the community, students and staff will attend,” said Nathan Lowery, chosen new board president at last week’s meeting. “It is very important for the board to have input during this process.”

Travis, who holds a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University, became MS/HS principal in 2005 after 20 years as a teacher, coach and administrator for the Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools in Tuscola County, near the Saginaw Bay.

There, he taught math and physics, coached the varsity football team to 1998 and 2004 state championships, coached boys and girls track and served as special education director before becoming middle school principal from 1997 to 2005.

“First and foremost,” Travis said of his qualifications to become superintendent here, “are the many positive relationships I have formed with students, parents, community members, faculty and support staff. I plan to build on these relationships.”

He also cited institutional knowledge he’d gained in the past 12 years and

“I am a big believer,” said Travis, “in the power of small schools and particularly in the power of Saugatuck Public Schools to provide a first-class, well-rounded educational experience for each and every student.”

“We are assessing the candidate,” said Lowery, “alongside a profile developed utilizing input from staff, students, parents and the community.

“We hope that everyone who attends will take advantage of the opportunity to provide the board with written feedback regarding their view of the strengths and/or concerns of the candidate at the end of the interview,” the board head said.

