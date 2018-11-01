Home Around Town Do civic duty via Citreon
Do civic duty via Citreon
Do civic duty via Citreon

Do civic duty via Citreon

Want to ride to the polls Nov. 6 in a 1964 2CV Charleston? Douglas resident Robin Bauer is offering Saugatuck and Douglas residents that opportunity free this Election Day. Built by Frenchman Flamino Bertone, who was challenged to create an affordable car that could drive across a plowed cornfield without one breakage of a dozen eggs, the Citreon boasts removable panels, right-hand drive, a roof that rolls back for a panoramic view and a back seat that can be removed to serve as a picnic bench. It still runs as well. Call or text Bauer at (269) 857-5616 or email robin@carlton-t-ashbourne.com to make reservations. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

