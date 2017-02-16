Do I belong in an insane asylum?

By Mike Wilcox

Some days, one of those being yesterday, I feel like I belong in an insane asylum. It seemed like I couldn’t do anything right. When I get that way I get angry. Sometimes I bang my head against the wall. Other times I simply yell at my dog.

I wouldn’t have been able to do that 130 years ago. Back in the day, 1800s insane asylums were used to house the mentally ill. The practice continued for the first 70 years of the 1900s.

While in college I promised myself I would never do anything that would make others deem me insane. I came to this after visiting the Michigan Asylum for Insane Criminals. This visit — part of our grade for Sociology 202 — left an indelible mark. The asylum could have been mistaken for its counterpart that the Academy Award-winning movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” used for its set.

I couldn’t get out of that place fast enough. Thought the walkers on “The Walking Dead” were scary? Try being in an insane asylum where most of the inhabitants had created a violent crime, then realizing they walked like zombies because they were all juiced up with drugs. It was a sight I never wanted to see again.

Back to the promise. After a brief study, I realized I could be committed for a variety of silly reasons. So far I have managed to maintain my sanity, but if I lived 130 years ago they might have questioned me from the get-go.

Back then there were myriad reasons why one would be tossed into the loony bin. I would have qualified on several counts. For instance, one could be locked up for reading too many novels or studying religion too much.

If you experienced business trouble, such as filing for bankruptcy, you could earn a trip to the insane asylum. The same could happen if you were the losing party in a lawsuit. Expressing our viewpoints can get us in trouble even today, but 130 years ago showing too much enthusiasm for a political candidate could get you a one-way ticket to the nearest asylum.

Expressing one’s sexuality was taboo. Suppressing masturbation could get you committed. So could too much masturbation. And if you masturbated for more than 30 years, that too was a no-no. Uterine derangement (what?), excessive sexual abuse and venereal excesses were reasons to lock you up as well.

If your friends were considered “bad company,” you might find yourself in an asylum. If you were kicked in the head by a horse, your chances of being in an insane asylum were pretty good. If you served bad whiskey to friends or family, they could commit you. The reasons to label you insane went on and on back then.

I would have qualified 17 times over. Bad business deals, expressing politics, masturbation and bad whiskey would have probably labeled me super insane. Nowadays, however, I’m proud to say most consider me normal. Or at least that’s what I’m thinking. Can we all agree?