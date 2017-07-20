Home Around Town Doctor is in with new hospital Fennville Clinic
The City of Fennville will again have a doctor, reports correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog, thanks to Allegan General Hospital.

“This is wonderful news,” Mayor Tom Pantelleria told hospital officials at Monday’s city commission meeting. Hayden, there observing, is a commission member.

The Fennville Medical Center will open July 24 at 200 N. Maple St., former offices of Dr. Kenneth Kratzer. Kratzer, who opened his family medical practice there July 5, 1972, practiced medicine in town until February of this year. He passed away March 18 at age 77.

“Ken considered practicing medicine in Fennville an honor and loved his patients like his family,” Kratzer’s family wrote in his obituary from Chappell Funeral Home.

Allegan General Hospital will carry on that tradition, according to Gerald Barbini, its CEO/president. He and other hospital officials attended the commission meeting to announce the facility, said Hayden.

“Our goal at the hospital is to provide exceptional, compassionate care to the community,” said Barbini, just as Dr. Kratzer did. “It’s the right fit.”

Many residents worried they would lose local medical care, Pantelleria said. “We’re very pleased to have you. We were very concerned after Dr. Kratzer’s passing,” said the mayor. “It’s great to have someone here in town.”

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and be served by Dr. Timothy Dickinson, Dr. Ken Forsman and nurse practitioner Cassie Vandervelden, hospital officials said Monday. The hospital is looking for a full-time physician for the clinic — that could take several months, wrote Hayden. Once that person is hired, the clinic will host an open house, officials said.

The Fennville site joins Allegan General Hospital clinics in Allegan, Gobles and Otsego.

 

