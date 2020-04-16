Doctor offers Douglas Covid-19 testing

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A local physician has opened a concierge primary care practice, Laurie Birkholz, MD, and Associates at 10½ Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, to help patients during the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, she is offering coronavirus antibody testing to both members and non-members of her practice in temporary space, by appointment only.

Birkholz is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and fellowship-trained Women’s Health specialist who was most recently with Lakeshore Health Partners.

She founded Laurie Birkholz, MD, and Associates earlier this month as a member practice of the Ms.Medicine network with plans to open a new Holland office this spring.

The national network of primary care providers offers concierge medicine focused on the complex health needs of women. Learn more at lauriebirkholzmd.com.

The Covid-19 crisis prompted Birkholz to hasten and adjust her location and scheduling.

“These are unprecedented and anxious times for everyone — especially those who need a primary healthcare care provider,” she said. “I am happy to be able to start seeing patients so quickly, and to provide rapid Covid-19 antibody testing at my Douglas location.”

Until recently, testing for the virus required collecting and testing a sample for the presence of the Covid-19 viral RNA — an invasive test, requiring a deep nasopharyngeal swab performed by a health care provider with PPE, and sending the sample to a lab for analysis.

During this pandemic, the availability of this testing has been limited, the turnaround time lengthy (two to seven days or more) and required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect healthcare workers that is in short supply.

However, an antibody test is now available in the U.S. to detect the presence of Covid-19 antibodies. This test is different as it does not detect the viral RNA but instead detects the body’s antibody response to the virus.

On March 16, the U.S. government took an unprecedented step to accelerate availability of testing for Covid-19 during this national crisis, fast-tracking testing access by allowing developers to commercialize products without requiring FDA approval or Emergency Use Authorization if specific criteria are met.

“We believe in evidence-based medicine and are aware that this test is FDA authorized but not yet FDA approved,” said Birkholz.

“However, because the presence (or lack of) Covid-19 antibodies provides valuable information for so many of us, we feel in this situation we should provide early access to this type of test. (It) has been widely used in other parts of the world and studies have demonstrated its validity.

“As more testing becomes available, we will evaluate the best choices for our patients, and we may advise repeat testing for certain individuals.

“Our priority is to keep our patients healthy, and we believe antibody testing is one way to arm our patients with valuable information to help them stay well.”

Birkholz suggests the testing is appropriate for healthcare workers and first responders, plus anyone who might have had symptoms previously.

The test can help determine if a person had been exposed and developed antibodies that fight the virus. Detection of certain antibodies may indicate some level of immunity.

Birkholz is also accepting patients into her medicine practice. She offers in-person as well as telehealth visits and specialty consultations for women’s health issues such as menopause and sexual health.

The Covid-19 Rapid IgG and IgM Antibody test is included in the fee for members of her practice, $75 for non-members and $40 for non-member healthcare workers and first responders. An appointment is required.

To schedule one, email drlauriebirkholz@gmail.com.