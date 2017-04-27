Documents track fire district, township spat

By Scott Sullivan

A dispute between Saugatuck Township and Saugatuck Township Fire District officials over enforcing International Fire Code requirements continued last week with the release of documents sharing:

• Some builders’ complaints about over-zealous interpretations by fire officials, and

• Fire Chief Greg Janik’s concerns that the township zoning administrator might be subverting him.

The township board April 5 tabled acting on a proposed amendment that would:

• Exempt one- and two-family homes from the fire code’s development requirements;

• Turn over some enforcement responsibilities from the department to the township building inspector, and

• More clearly define the types of costs the STFD can recover from parties requiring emergency response services.

“We are not in agreement and we should be,” said trustee Roy McIlwaine, who also serves on the fire board. “Let’s get to a point where we’re not adversarial,” he said.

Freedom of Information Act documents acquired last week by this newspaper show a dispute long smoldering.

Most show homeowners since Janik became chief in 2013 acquiescing, some more readily than others, with code readings requiring they construct turnarounds for large vehicles and water-supply retention ponds.

One, Lakeshore Drive homeowner William Lefley, said April 5, “Although meeting the access codes for the road and water supply was an additional expense to our family, we are glad we did it.

“Most people feel they will never have an emergency, but I would caution that those emergencies do occur and response time and the proper water supplies are key.”

Homeowner Tim Erlandson countered over-enforcement by fire officials was denying him and others their ability and right to enjoy their property.

Developer Mike Sharnas wrote, “I strongly encourage you (the board) to adopt changes that will create a reasonable balance between the legitimate public safety objectives of Chief Janik and the equally legitimate property rights of developers, builders and residents …”

“During the process of developing my small project at 6270 Old Allegan Road (Eagle Ridge), I found the process of working with the STFD and Chief Janik unconstructive.

“The direct conflict between the perceived authority of the fire department with the actual authority of every other township, county and state agency historically responsible for zoning decisions, road construction, water main design, etc., resulted in numerous bizarre interactions with administrators wondering why I was following the direction of the fire department on issues squarely within their respective areas of expertise and authority …

“Absent some change, I would never invest another nickel in the Township trying to develop or improve property. I know others that have reached the same conclusion,” Sharnas said.

Susan Garver and Jeremy Tiedt, both lawyers, also complained July 13, 2015, of what they called incorrect application of fire code standards on their Wild Turkey Lane home/development.

Describing those strictures as “tantamount to eminent domain without just compensation,” they added, “We understand the importance of fire safety. We are open to discussing other means of fire suppression.

“However, it is our position that imposing a fire apparatus access road onto our small property is an undue burden, will not actually assist in fire prevention or suppression and does not comport with the International Fire Code,” the couple said.

Janik said April 5 that the IFC, which the township has adopted, exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety. “Lives are at stake,” he stated.

“I recognize that a few builders, realtors and property owners have complained,” said fire captain and inspector Chris Mantels. “But these standards were developed for a reason and, in most cases, due to a personal tragedy.

“These builders and homeowners don’t seem to balk at the cost of $20,000 granite counters, but are complaining about the cost of a $1,500 gravel turnaround that allows for rapid emergency access for fire apparatus, ambulances and emergency vehicles.

“By the township attorney drafting his own version of a fire code, he is setting up the township for inherent liability and loses the legal defense by not following an internationally-recognized standard,” Mantels said.

The fire board voted March 20 to ask its attorney to draft a letter stating its stand on proposed township changes.

Noting the department also serves Douglas and Saugatuck cities, the letter said, “Having any one member of the district acting in a unilateral fashion and without seeking the counsel of its partners is, we believe, counterproductive.

“This is particularly true in a small department such as ours where unilateral amendments are likely to result in confusion and indecisiveness,” the lawyer’s letter said.

Saugatuck City Council—which serves an almost built-out municipality with fewer requests to build single-family homes, turnarounds and retention ponds due to lack of hydrants—discussed urging its district neighbors “to avoid adopting unilateral amendments without first consulting with the STFD and obtaining its recommendations.” (See related story nearby).

What constitutes consulting, as opposed to kowtowing, may well lie in beholders’ eyes.

A Jan. 20 letter from Janik to fire board members, released last week, objected to township zoning administrator Steve Kushion telling Chase Farm developer Duane Brown not to pay the fire district for site plan review fees there.

“We have many hours into the Chase Farm site plan review and corrections,” Janik’s letter said. “Mr. Brown was made fully aware of the plan review fees by Fire Inspector Mantels prior to the reviews being performed.

“I do not understand why this is happening and protest these actions against the Fire District,” the chief continued.

“(Neither) Mr. Kushion nor the township have the authority to modify or change the fire districts adopted fee structure …

“Again, I do not understand what appears to be disrespect and undermining of authority to the Fire District, Fire Inspector Mantels and myself. I hope we are able to alleviate some of these concerns at our (next) meeting and continue to work together in the future,” Janik’s letter said.

“Mr. Brown had agreed to widen the existing road and install a turnaround,” Kushion told The Commercial Record last week, “but said he did not believe he was required to put a pond in and wouldn’t pay for it. I didn’t feel I had legal grounds to require a pond either.

“We are hearing repeated concerns that our fire code enforcement, in comparison to other townships, is way too restrictive for normal single-family home builders,” he continued.

“Fire safety is important, but reasonable expectations are too,” he said.