Dougals ‘volcano’ still spewing steam

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The “Peterson Volcano” may be largely leveled. But it keeps erupting.

The City of Douglas took its most recent step during Monday night’s council meeting, authorizing actions to enforce a settlement requiring Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson to complete a grading plan for the firm’s dredge spoils pile.

Council also approved hiring Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph for up to $12,500 to apply for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to acquire Point Pleasant Marina as a municipal marina. Douglas is also seeking funding for a municipal marina at Wade’s Bayou.

On-again, off-again talks between Peterson, 90, and the city about making his much-larger, full-service Tower Marine a municipal facility have been off for more than a year, with neither side wanting the other to dictate terms.

Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Bakker Monday afternoon, two hours before council’s meeting, denied the city’s request to take over completing the spoils pile work itself and billing Peterson to do it, giving the marina until May 31 to complete the project as ordered in 2015.

“This has been going on for four years,” the judge told lawyers for both sides, “with each of you blaming the other for delays.

“I want to see that work done,” Bakker said.

Douglas sued Tower, its largest private business, in 2013 claiming the pile, called by some the “Peterson volcano,” was enlarged without needed permits.

A 2015 settlement in Allegan County Circuit Court required Tower to reduce the pile and landscape so it conforms to local land-use regulations and state environmental standards.

The order required earth fill to be moved to alongside Blue Star, adjacent to Tower property, proper drainage work be installed and all spoils material be capped to address environmental issues.

Much, but not all, of that pile reduction took place last fall. Nov. 1 was the deadline for work completion. Both parties blame the other for the delay.

Ross Veltema of Top Grade Site Management, Tower’s project contractor, wrote Douglas engineer Brian Vilmont of Prein & Newhof Nov. 4, “The previously-dredged spoils we are working to move, essentially consist of very fine silt material that (when wet) is extremely difficult to work with.

“Despite our best efforts to manage this site, our equipment continually sinks down into the sediment, making this job take much longer than it should,” he continued.

Veltema asked the city for an extension to finish the work. “It would be completely finished by the end of February 2017,” he told Vilmont in November.

Peterson and Douglas now agree that projection was optimistic. The marina owner believes it may take his contractors until June. “There is just a lot of water in the sediment that needs to be dewatered,” Peterson said. “It takes time to do that.”

City manager Bill LeFevere says Douglas is willing to consider extending the deadline, but wants assurance that if the city has to complete the project in Tower’s stead, it will be reimbursed for it.

Douglas is seeking a legally-binding court order whereby it would be reimbursed for any work in case Tower fails.

Peterson asks how spending more of his and taxpayers’ money on litigation he believes is unneeded helps the community.

“Tower Marine is the only one currently doing anything (to maintain navigation) in the harbor,” he said.

“If we didn’t do the work we do, it would make many docks on the harbor useless?” he continued. “Where is the thank you?

What is the city trying to do to Tower Marine with lawsuits?” the owner asked.

Monday’s resolution authorizes all actions that may be necessary to complete the relocation of the spoils material in accordance with the court order including: