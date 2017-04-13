Douglas adds dog facility at Schultz Park

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Arf! Douglas has a new Schultz Park dog park.

The city budgeted $12,000 to build a four-foot-high chain-link fence near the Schultz Park entrance east of the paved north-south road. The new dog park includes entrance area, signage, picnic table, trash cans, boxes dispensing “mutt mits” and separate yards for large and small dogs.

When bids came in around $11,000, Douglas opted to spend the balance replacing the aging chain-link fence at the city’s Lake Michigan beach. Public works director Max Rodgers told The Commercial Record crews planned to remove the orange wood sawhorse-style barriers erected there after the old fence was removed waiting for the new fence to be constructed.

Downtown Douglas will also see fence work, funded by the Saugatuck-Douglas Community Recreation Department, at Beery Field. The four-foot high chain-link fence now running alongside Main Street will be replaced with a six-foot high fence to better contain foul balls hit at Beery’s ball diamond.

The new Douglas dog park joins Saugatuck Township’s 5-acre Tails ‘n Trails public dog park on rural 134th Avenue east of Int. 196 as Fido-friendly local facilities.

Rules posted on the Douglas park’s entry gate:

Use park at your own risk.

Owners are legally responsible for the behavior of their dog(s) at all times.

Dogs must be leashed while entering and exiting the park.

Dog waste must be cleaned up by their owners immediately.

Owners must be within the dog park and supervising their dog with leash readily available.

Dog handlers must be at least 16 years of age.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult and supervised at all times. Aggressive dogs must be removed immediately.

Dogs should be under voice control.

Prohibited:

Human & dog food/treats.

Glass containers.

Dogs in heat.

Sick dogs.

Aggressive dogs.

Puppies (under four months).

More Douglas dog park amenities will come as funds and demands allow, city officials said.