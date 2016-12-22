Douglas advances Wade’s Bayou marina plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas, with a $26,500 preliminary engineering and feasibility services study in hand for a Wade’s Bayou public marina, Monday authorized its creator to apply to state and federal agencies for permits to do the work.

The city is also eyeing now-private Tower and Point Pleasant marines for possible public facilities, seen as needed to win state waterways dredging grants.

City council April 4 hired Edgewater Resources, a St. Joseph engineering-consulting firm with which it also contracts for long-range city and Kalamazoo Harbor planning, to pursue the Wade’s Bayou project too.

Edgewater principal-president Greg Weykamp then outlined a possible public marina at the city park near downtown with two floating piers, a boardwalk, boathouse and river/lake dredging from the Red Dock at Tower Marine. He estimated the project might total $2.3 million when completed.

Twenty-four slips there, said Weykamp in September, would cost about $1.3 million.

Council authorized Edgewater in April to pursue a marina with as many as 50 slips, ranging from 25 to 40 feet long, a dinghy dock for six to eight boats, and an accessible kayak launch, potentially funded through a Michigan Coastal Zone Management grant.

Weykamp noted the project could be built in phases as slip revenue accrues.

Douglas, at an impasse in years-long negotiations with Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson about making his private full-service, 500-slip facility a municipal marina, last January asked Weykamp to study possible alternate sites.

The harbor’s current lack of a public marina is among factors stymieing local efforts to acquire state and federal dredging grants, viewed as needed to maintain lake navigation.

Council is also eyeing Point Pleasant Marine at 201 Washington St., southwest of the Blue Star Bridge. The parcel, which now has 15 slips, is listed for sale at $1.3 million.

Peterson, who has served on the Michigan Waterways Commission, said neither the Wade’s nor Point Pleasant sites—both of which lie southeast of the fixed Blue Star Bridge, would qualify for state dredging dollars.

With Wade’s Bayou study now in hand, council Monday OK’d Edgewater acting as its agent to apply jointly to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for permits to install a floating dock system, sheet pile shoreline protection with walkway, ADA-compliant kayak launch and dredging for the facility.

The city’s approval includes the $2,000 application fee.